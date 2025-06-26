‘What’s a piece of outdated technology you still swear by?’ – 17 retro tools that can’t be beat

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Tired of constantly forking out for a flashy new upgrade? You’re not alone.

When it comes to technology, it seems that ‘new’ does not always mean ‘the best’. In fact plenty of so-called obsolete tools can still hold their own. To find out which devices people refuse to put down, frozenflat threw this question out to the luddites over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a piece of outdated technology you still swear by?’

How many of these replies do you still swear by…

1.

‘Knobs and buttons, especially in cars. Keep your damn touch screens, I want tactile feedback’

-FREDICVSMAXIMVS

2.

‘Writing on paper. I think the fact it is a bit slower helps you think.’

-NotPedro96

3.

‘Real books! I like the heft of them, the smell of them and the flipping through the pages. I have no use for e-books.’

-Linux4ever_Leo

4.

‘Fountain pen. Will always love the feel, look and response of one. Pilot Vanishing Point – 10-10, did buy again.’

-Dyeman12

5.

‘Wired earphones are harder to lose and you don’t need to charge them. It provides reliability that I prefer over Bluetooth ones.’

-technic7

6.

‘iPod classic. It’s like a vault of old songs that aren’t released any more from mixtapes or uncleared samples. Plus mine has been going strong since 2007.’

-Resident_Fly_8428

7.

‘Good ol’ pencil and paper. Instant startup, never crashes, and comes with unlimited battery life!’

-Cherry-Whim1616

8.

‘Bicycle.

Dutch btw, so it’s a different ballgame for me. I see so many e-bikes, especially those fashionable fat-bikes, zip by. In such a hurry to get into an accident without a helmet. I’ll stick to leaving on time on my old-fashioned 8-gear citybike, so I may take my time to enjoy the scenery along the ride, and stay out of trouble.’

-Jutter70

9.

‘Flip phones, arguments hit harder when you can slam it shut’

-Janisejane