‘What’s a piece of outdated technology you still swear by?’ – 17 retro tools that can’t be beat
Tired of constantly forking out for a flashy new upgrade? You’re not alone.
When it comes to technology, it seems that ‘new’ does not always mean ‘the best’. In fact plenty of so-called obsolete tools can still hold their own. To find out which devices people refuse to put down, frozenflat threw this question out to the luddites over at r/AskReddit:
‘What’s a piece of outdated technology you still swear by?’
How many of these replies do you still swear by…
1.
‘Knobs and buttons, especially in cars. Keep your damn touch screens, I want tactile feedback’
-FREDICVSMAXIMVS
2.
‘Writing on paper. I think the fact it is a bit slower helps you think.’
-NotPedro96
3.
‘Real books! I like the heft of them, the smell of them and the flipping through the pages. I have no use for e-books.’
-Linux4ever_Leo
4.
‘Fountain pen. Will always love the feel, look and response of one. Pilot Vanishing Point – 10-10, did buy again.’
-Dyeman12
5.
‘Wired earphones are harder to lose and you don’t need to charge them. It provides reliability that I prefer over Bluetooth ones.’
-technic7
6.
‘iPod classic. It’s like a vault of old songs that aren’t released any more from mixtapes or uncleared samples. Plus mine has been going strong since 2007.’
-Resident_Fly_8428
7.
‘Good ol’ pencil and paper. Instant startup, never crashes, and comes with unlimited battery life!’
-Cherry-Whim1616
8.
‘Bicycle.
Dutch btw, so it’s a different ballgame for me. I see so many e-bikes, especially those fashionable fat-bikes, zip by. In such a hurry to get into an accident without a helmet. I’ll stick to leaving on time on my old-fashioned 8-gear citybike, so I may take my time to enjoy the scenery along the ride, and stay out of trouble.’
-Jutter70
9.
‘Flip phones, arguments hit harder when you can slam it shut’
-Janisejane