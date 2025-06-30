What are the cool kids who peaked in high school doing now? – 17 reunions with the in-crowd

Round Ups r/AskReddit

If you weren’t one of the cool kids in high school, chances are you wanted to be just like them. Fast-forward a few years, though, and that popularity wears off.

All of which makes you wonder, whatever happened to the popular kids? Did they continue to skate through life on their personalities, or did the real world quickly humble them?

Embarrassed_Menu5704 wanted to know, so they put this question to the good folks of r/AskReddit:

‘What are the cool kids who peaked in high school doing now?’

Here are the top replies from people who are surely social media stalkers …

‘He’s a warehouse supervisor who still wears his letterman jacket.’

-The_Box-Ghost

‘Trading forex and telling me to buy their coaching program…’

-sadboynpc

‘Still riding that peak. Reminds me of my cousin. Still acts the same as she did in highschool. Still drinks the same. She’s 40 now ’

-Queasy-Finance-8080

‘A good friend of mine peaked in high school. He wasn’t a bad dude, he just peaked, lost his footing after high school. He dropped out of college, went into car sales, didn’t do great in that, got fat, married a girl that objectively had very little to offer…. we lost touch… but last I peaked in on his social media, He is remarried, lost a bit of weight, has a kid, “runs” some kind of blue collar business – i think he manages a portion of a chain. He seems happy, I’m happy for him.’

-Particular_Air_6976

‘She’s a librarian. Was aiming to be a big shot lawyer, but that didn’t pan out. Which was because, along the way, she learned she didn’t actually like the profession, just the ‘cool factor’ and deep down cared much more about books and literature. Good for her, I say.’

-SisterShenanigans

‘Having multiple babies by multiple daddies and then marrying a different guy entirely, all while going to church and saying being gay is wrong’

-WhyAmIEvenHereFS

‘Miserable single-parent nurses’

-WakandaNowAndThen

‘Trying to recreate high school, still hanging out with that same ‘popular’ group of friends who all secretly hate each other.’

-Choice_Teacher_5245

