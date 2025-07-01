Politics donald trump

Donald Trump is giddy with excitement about his new ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention centre in Florida – 17 entirely appalled responses

Poke Reporter. Updated July 1st, 2025

President Donald Trump can’t stop landing in the headlines. This time it’s not a court date, a rally, or an errant tee shot, it’s a wildly inhumane update to his immigration tactics.

A new detention center has been built up over the last couple of days (DOGE seemed to work in the worst possible way) filled with cages and surrounded by hungry alligators. Trump got the name for this medieval torture chamber from what sounds like a rejected Netflix movie: Alligator Alcatraz.

It’s an insane name for an insane idea. Another in a long line of stunts clearly aimed at generating headlines rather than solving very real problems.

And how excited is Trump about it? This excited.

But just because it’s hard to engage with and satirise such barbaric behavior, doesn’t mean the people of Twitter didn’t try. Here are the most cutting responses.

