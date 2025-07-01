Donald Trump is giddy with excitement about his new ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention centre in Florida – 17 entirely appalled responses

Politics donald trump

President Donald Trump can’t stop landing in the headlines. This time it’s not a court date, a rally, or an errant tee shot, it’s a wildly inhumane update to his immigration tactics.

A new detention center has been built up over the last couple of days (DOGE seemed to work in the worst possible way) filled with cages and surrounded by hungry alligators. Trump got the name for this medieval torture chamber from what sounds like a rejected Netflix movie: Alligator Alcatraz.

Leavitt on DeSantis’s new “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant camp that Trump will tour tomorrow: “The only way out is a one-way flight. It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife … This is an efficient and low cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign… pic.twitter.com/INFioVcLS5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2025

It’s an insane name for an insane idea. Another in a long line of stunts clearly aimed at generating headlines rather than solving very real problems.

And how excited is Trump about it? This excited.

Doocy: With Alliagator Alcatraz, is the idea that if some illegal immigrant escapes, they just get eaten by an alligator? Trump: I guess that’s the concept. Snakes are fast but alligators— we’re going to teach them how to run away from an alligator. Don’t run in a straight line,… pic.twitter.com/xnGTUTALDr — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2025

But just because it’s hard to engage with and satirise such barbaric behavior, doesn’t mean the people of Twitter didn’t try. Here are the most cutting responses.

1.

I can’t tell if Trump is in a severe cognitive decline, or if he’s just fucking insane. — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) July 1, 2025

2.

Alligator Alcatraz will be a good place for this admin to go after it is done. — BRT (@BioRecTech) June 30, 2025

3.

We have sadists at the helm. https://t.co/4mIN0sisP2 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 1, 2025

4.

Stop calling it Alligator Alcatraz like it’s a f***ing theme park. It’s a taxpayer-funded wildlife internment camp built with stolen FEMA funds. Ron DeSantis literally bragged they “get to shower and eat,” like he wanted a prize. They give it a cute name to minimize the cruelty. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) June 30, 2025

5.

Nothing like a U.S. president fantasizing about alligators devouring migrants in a swamp https://t.co/on9ZCEDEdY — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) July 1, 2025

6.

Whoa! Alligator Alcatraz is going to be complete by Tuesday and open for operation on Wednesday. Am I the only one wondering how Ron DeSantis got this together so fast? Floridians, make sure you remember this the next time a hurricane hits and you can’t get disaster relief in… pic.twitter.com/fS4Ooa0UzA — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 29, 2025

7.

When your immigration policy sounds like the plot of a dystopian horror movie, maybe, just maybe, you’re the villain. — Tetїana (@TPSpindel) July 1, 2025

8.

So wait. We can’t build tiny homes for the homeless or rebuild homes for the victims of natural disasters, but we can build a prison/concentration camp in record time. Is that right, America? Alligator Alcatraz. What a shit hole country thing to focus on. — Cyndi B (@cynmdmi) June 28, 2025

