There’s more than a sprinkle of Hollywood magic about Gene Kelly breaking his ‘no Singing in the Rain’ rule for the Muppets

The Muppet Show, like the Morecambe and Wise Show and Columbo, attracted really huge stars who were very honoured to be part of the spectacle, no matter how stratospheric their fame.

It doesn’t get much more stratospheric than the triple threat, Gene Kelly, who appeared in almost 50 films but will forever be most associated with the Hollywood classic Singing in the Rain.

Over time, he became reluctant to recreate the title song, and he explained his reasoning to the Muppets. It’s a touching watch.

That’s TV magic, right there. When it was posted on Twitter by HistoryMuppet, back in 2024, these people obviously agreed.

1.

The way those Muppets look at him when he finally sings it, you know that, out of shot, that's exactly how their operators are looking, with the possible addition of one or two tears. https://t.co/JoUpTemGCK — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) July 8, 2024

2.

There's nothing like the original Muppet Show. Still one of the greatest things to grace my TV — AlysMackyntoich (@mackyntoich) July 6, 2024

3.

Pure magic. Undiluted joy fuel. https://t.co/PC7ggNQRtX — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 6, 2024

4.

This is pretty magical. Gene Kelly was one of the great heroes of my childhood and he is wonderful here. A reminder that the Muppets created some of the most spine-tingling moments in TV history! https://t.co/W4Vs9i1Irs — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) July 7, 2024

5.

Oh my GOD. Laughs. Then goosebumps. Then tears. I love The Muppets, I love Gene Kelly, I love movies, I love music… as shit as the world can be, it’s still awe-inspiring when magic is possible. https://t.co/AA2MysHy6f — Annamaria Sofillas (@inmybunk) July 7, 2024

6.

This is wonderful. The Gene Kelly puppet may be the best I’ve ever seen. It even walks with an umbrella! Jim Henson was a genius. https://t.co/fWZHrEveJz — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) July 7, 2024

7.

We will never fully appreciate how thoughtful and clever the musicians working on The Muppet Show were. https://t.co/5uC5bdtGDz — Hannah Thuraisingam Robbins (they/them) (@drhannahrobbins) July 7, 2024

8.

Has there ever been a series that Hollywood and music royalty were so desperate to get on to like The Muppet Show? This is joyous. https://t.co/vlJcRKUGg9 — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) July 7, 2024

9.

‘And the Muppets took that as a challenge.’ https://t.co/SXLMnLsWMR — Tom Bennett OBE (@tombennett71) July 7, 2024

We’re all grateful that Gene agreed to compromise.

