Celebrity The Muppets

There’s more than a sprinkle of Hollywood magic about Gene Kelly breaking his ‘no Singing in the Rain’ rule for the Muppets

Poke Staff. Updated July 2nd, 2025

The Muppet Show, like the Morecambe and Wise Show and Columbo, attracted really huge stars who were very honoured to be part of the spectacle, no matter how stratospheric their fame.

It doesn’t get much more stratospheric than the triple threat, Gene Kelly, who appeared in almost 50 films but will forever be most associated with the Hollywood classic Singing in the Rain.

Over time, he became reluctant to recreate the title song, and he explained his reasoning to the Muppets. It’s a touching watch.

That’s TV magic, right there. When it was posted on Twitter by HistoryMuppet, back in 2024, these people obviously agreed.

We’re all grateful that Gene agreed to compromise.

Source The Muppet Show Vault Image Screengrab