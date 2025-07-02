Nigel Farage is furious this council leader won’t take down its Pride flag and these 13 fabulous comebacks are all worth running up the pole

Politics nigel farage Pride

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Nigel Farage, who is furious that a country council where Reform UK has the most seats (albeit not a majority) has ignored his orders to stop flying the Pride flag.

So furious is the Reform UK leader with Warwickshire county council and its chief executive Monica Fogarty that he took time out from his busy schedule not going to Clacton to put a video on Twitter all about it, finishing by telling Fogarty to look for a new job.

The CEO of Warwickshire County Council is refusing to take down the trans flag. This unelected bureaucrat thinks she knows better than the people. Perhaps Monica Fogarty should look for a new job. pic.twitter.com/pyDZF9GrRC — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 1, 2025

And these fabulous comebacks are all worth running up the pole.

Oh look Flag Shagger cries about a woman doing her job Reform only have 22 of the 57 councillors on this council The key lies in the words ‘minority administration’ He also discredits her with a reference to her previous employment One thing for sure – this is not for a… — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 1, 2025

Nigel Farage taking time out to create an important piece of evidence in a future constructive dismissal claim. https://t.co/sNWDohYc7f — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) July 2, 2025

The council is no overall control. Reform’s 18 year-old interim council leader cannot unilaterally decide on this policy and order the CEO to do it. There is a cabinet system, and the councillors vote. This is local democracy. Not arbitrary rule. https://t.co/8P8oexlzmo — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) July 1, 2025

Awe. Reform are really upset because of flags again. The Albanian Prime Minister really got to you, didn’t he — good work @ediramaal. Local government has nothing to do with you, Nige. Especially a council where Reform holds a minority control. You have no power, so resort to… — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 1, 2025

Reform UK is a minority administration on Warwickshire County Council. 22/57 seats. It’s widely reported as a calamity. The Reform UK leader of the council resigned and left an 18 year old with 0 work experience and 0 council experience. Maybe sort that out before you lecture… https://t.co/vSZ9FFWm3V — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) July 1, 2025

