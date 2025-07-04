‘What phrase could you shout and be sure a fellow Brit would be able to complete it?’ – 23 slogans burned into our brains forever

Life British r/AskUK

What is it that binds us together as the nation of Britain? Is it our shared values of democracy, individual liberty and rule of law? Or is it the fact that if you stood in a big Tesco and shouted out ‘Oggi, oggi, oggi!’ at least half of the shoppers would immediately yell back ‘Oi, oi, oi!’. Definitely the latter.

Over on the AskUk subreddit, user HalfExcellent9930 posted this:

What phrase or lyrics could you shout and be sure a fellow Brit would be able to complete it? If I shouted ‘Everybody knows, badger loves…’ I’m 99% sure someone would shout the next bit. What other examples are there?’

And people chimed in with suggestions that were more British than a nice cup of tea and a Greggs steak bake.

1.

‘Confidence is a preference for the habitual voyeur of what is known as…’

–ResplendentBear

2.

‘Autoglass repair…’

–tilt

3.

‘I get knocked down.’

–Candid-Bike-9165

4.

”Nice to see you…”

–superbabe_uk

5.

‘Any part of the Mr Brightside lyrics.’

–PurpleOctopus6789

6.

‘If you like a lot of chocolate on your biscuit…’

–robbeech

7.

‘Mama, just killed a man.’

–mikpgod

8.

‘Um Bongo, Um Bongo…’

–NoNameNora

9.

‘You know when you’ve been…’

–Silent_Ad_2145

10.

‘YOU AIN’T MY MUVVA!’

–rainbow84uk

11.

‘What do points make?’

–Astropoppet

12.

‘Accrington Stanley…’

–atom_stacker