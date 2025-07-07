Someone received a baffling and hilarious text message from an unknown sender and it’s wonderful stuff

Life funny texts

All of us, at some point, have received text messages intended for somebody else and they’re usually quite mundane affairs that are easily brushed off with a response along the lines of ‘think you’ve got the wrong number, sorry!’

But Twitter user Jame received a text which was alarmingly different and quite hilarious.

Let’s have a look.

i've never heard of this guy in my life pic.twitter.com/7qYSy0NoSS — jame (@kloogans) October 15, 2024

The responses get full marks from us.

sorry about that my brother is just tryna make friends — kim (@KimmyMonte) October 15, 2024

there's no way you don't remember the Big Biscuit. Topeka? the whole grain elevator incident? the parrot that only spoke portuguese? c'mon man — Schmrrrlex (@alexlumaga) October 15, 2024

Tell him I said hey — Böb Jänke: Hönkÿ (@Bob_Janke) October 15, 2024

he told me to tell you to "laters on the menjay" and that you'd know what that means — jame (@kloogans) October 15, 2024

how have you not heard of the Big Biscuit — @mfof_ (@mfof_) October 15, 2024

Roll with it dude I gotta good feeling about the big biscuit — Tennessee Tom (@TomNally1111) October 15, 2024

Guy sounds like a beast tbh https://t.co/7PNEDsrxiY — Jackie Treehorn (@StevioTVio) October 15, 2024

this is what 90% of my conversations with my cousin look like, i live to confuse the shit out of him at any given moment https://t.co/Qg7qbQkJXE — (@realdeJennhours) October 15, 2024

Jame may have started a trend.

This is some shit I gotta start doing to people https://t.co/QqHkEdM63T — Michael (@NeonFurnace) October 15, 2024

