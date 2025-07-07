Life funny texts

Someone received a baffling and hilarious text message from an unknown sender and it’s wonderful stuff

David Harris. Updated July 7th, 2025

All of us, at some point, have received text messages intended for somebody else and they’re usually quite mundane affairs that are easily brushed off with a response along the lines of ‘think you’ve got the wrong number, sorry!’

But Twitter user Jame received a text which was alarmingly different and quite hilarious.

Let’s have a look.

The responses get full marks from us.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Jame may have started a trend.

Source Jame Image Jame, Pixabay