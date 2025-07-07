This footballer’s wife had the very best response after people read far too much into the player’s on-field treatment

Sport football funny

Early days we know but if we see a funnier Twitter exchange this month then, well, we look forward to reading it.

It all began after this incident on the pitch in a match between Kidsgrove and Crewe Alexander (seriously, stick with us).

It’s Kidsgrove keeper Kieran Harrison receiving some on-field treatment that went viral because people with a certain type of mind (basically, everyone) read far too much into what was happening here.

You can certainly see where they’re coming from, right?

And while it prompted no end of responses …

how do I apply for this position ? — Chris (@ChrisCxndela) July 6, 2025

Prostate massage? — Stockpickginge (@StockpickB) July 6, 2025

Best part of it is, there was nowt wrong with him – a guy in green dayglo top told him to go down so that the manager could talk to the players! — Jon (@dartslegend) July 6, 2025

… no-one said it better than @hayleighjade.

Saves me a job https://t.co/DxS8MhtBWQ — Hayleigh Mayer. (@hayleighjade) July 6, 2025

And just in case you were wondering, like this person.

@grok is Hayleigh really his wife? — MALFOY (@CryptoMalfoy_) July 7, 2025

Yes, based on their public interactions and her direct response to the video, Hayleigh Mayer is indeed the wife of the player involved. The clip's humorous context aligns with their relationship. — Grok (@grok) July 7, 2025

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

This app is the greatest. — RR (@R0DDYX) July 6, 2025

One of the best responses I’ve seen. . Class — Nathan Miller (@NathanMill27136) July 6, 2025

This is multilayered cleverness — Mayowa A. Balogun (@Sweeegu) July 6, 2025

Last word to @hayleighjade, obviously!

Bravo, everyone.

READ MORE

An Oxford graduate’s devastating take on this Netflix drama about an American in Oxford went wildly viral and he totally nailed it

Source @hayleighjade @dartslegend