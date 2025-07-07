Sport football funny

This footballer’s wife had the very best response after people read far too much into the player’s on-field treatment

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2025

Early days we know but if we see a funnier Twitter exchange this month then, well, we look forward to reading it.

It all began after this incident on the pitch in a match between Kidsgrove and Crewe Alexander (seriously, stick with us).

It’s Kidsgrove keeper Kieran Harrison receiving some on-field treatment that went viral because people with a certain type of mind (basically, everyone) read far too much into what was happening here.

You can certainly see where they’re coming from, right?

And while it prompted no end of responses …

… no-one said it better than @hayleighjade.

And just in case you were wondering, like this person.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

Last word to @hayleighjade, obviously!

Bravo, everyone.

Source @hayleighjade @dartslegend