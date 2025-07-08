For anyone who was a kid in the ’80s – these 13 images will whisk you right back to what Sunday night bath time was (probably) like back then 

Life 1980s childhood

If you were a kid in the ’80s then there’s a high chance that Sunday night was bath night. Washing away the weekend and getting ready for the new week ahead. Here’s a reminder of how it probably went.

Bullseye finishing meant it was time for your bath.

If you were lucky enough to be the first one to jump in the bath then nothing beat a good old squirt of this bad boy (or girl) bubble bath.

Normally knocking about the bathroom would also be some fancy bath cubes that probably belonged to your mum.

And some Radox.

You’d have a good scrub with a bar of soap.

Then would come the dreaded hair wash.

(Admit it, you can still smell it when you think about it)

The worst bit about the hair wash was having to use one of these torture devices, which would either freeze your head or scald it when the pressure built up too much and one of the rubber things popped off the tap.

There would probably be one of these in the bathroom belonging to your dad.

After the bath you’d probably have a big old sprinkling of talcum powder.

Or dusting powder that came with a big powder puff if you’d got some for Christmas that your mum had ordered from the Avon catalogue.

Then drying off in front of the fire if it was chilly.

Then pyjamas on.

And maybe watching Last of the Summer Wine before it was time for bed.





