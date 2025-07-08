Karoline Leavitt furiously accused Trump’s opponents of politicising the Texas flood tragedy and world hypocrisy levels hit critical lows

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Horrific details are still emerging of the terrible Texas flood disaster, which has so far claimed more than 100 lives with the death toll expected to rise still further.

Many of the victims were at a Christian all-girls summer camp where 27 campers and counsellors were among those killed in an uninimaginable tragedy.

It was only natural that people should ask Trump whether his admninistration’s cuts to the federal government workforce, including meteorologists, had hampered the authorities’ ability to predict such extreme weather and issue appropriate warnings.

Q: Are you investigating whether some of the cuts to the federal government left key vacancies at the National Weather Service? Trump: That water situation that all is and that was really the Biden setup. That was not our setup. pic.twitter.com/G3VM9nLLgR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 6, 2025

It was a point put to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt – you remember – and her response was quite the jaw-dropper for anyone who has watched Trump respond to a disaster. Pretty much any disaster.

Leavitt: Unfortunately in the wake of this once in a generation national disaster, we have seen many falsehoods pushed by Democrats, such as Schumer and members of the media. Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie pic.twitter.com/eOB4tk3xSh — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2025

Or if you can only cope with 10 seconds of Leavitt by this point (and who can blame you?) …

Leavitt: So to any person who has deliberately lied about these facts surrounding this catastrophic event, you should be deeply ashamed. pic.twitter.com/UYp9vyrKF3 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Karoline Leavitt thinks it’s awful that Trump, who has repeatedly spread lies about disasters in Democratic-led states, would be blamed for DOGE firings to NOAA or NWS hampering efforts to save Texans’ lives. Peak hypocrisy.pic.twitter.com/cgb1pbPkw7 — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) July 7, 2025

There is not a single natural disaster or tragedy that Trump has not lied about and exploited to try to help himself politically. https://t.co/bI4DbrOOpy — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 7, 2025

Does she not remember her boss blaming Gavin Newsom for the wild fires? — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ (@JustTheFacts_68) July 7, 2025

How many “once in a generation” disasters have happened under Trump?https://t.co/HdD6ptD2ql — House Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) July 7, 2025

we’re not blaming him for the floods, we’re blaming him for firing the weather forcasting scientists that could have warned people — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) July 7, 2025

