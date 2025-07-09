10 songs ‘90s kids innocently sang without realising they were actually quite NSFW

Exclusive 1990s

It’s obviously no secret that a lot of song lyrics have “adult” references in them. References that, as an innocent kid, probably went right over your head.

We’ve rounded up some which, if you were a kid in the ‘90s, you probably innocently sang along to, and only as an adult realised what exactly you’d been belting out at the school disco or singing along to in the car while sitting next to your nan.

1. Sweat (A La La La La Long) by Inner Circle

“Girl, I want to make you sweat,

Sweat till you can’t sweat no more.

And if you cry out

I’m gonna push it some more-ore-ore.”

Watch here

2. Freak Me by Another Level

“Let me lick you up and down till you say stop

Let me play with your body, baby, make you real hot

Let me do all the things you want me to do

‘Cause tonight, baby, I wanna get freaky with you.”

Watch here

3. 2 Become 1 by Spice Girls

“Be a little bit wiser baby,

Put it on, put it on.

‘Cause tonight is the night when two become one.”

Watch here

4. Genie in a Bottle by Christina Aguilera

“If you wanna be with me.

Baby there’s a price to pay,

I’m a genie in a bottle.

You gotta rub me the right way.”

Watch here

5. Thong Song by Sisqó

“She had dumps like a truck, truck, truck,

Thighs like what, what, what,

Baby move your butt, butt, butt, uh,

I think I’ll sing it again.”

Watch here

6. Pony by Ginuwine

“If you’re horny, let’s do it,

Ride it, my pony,

My saddle’s waitin’,

Come and jump on it.”

Watch here

7. I Touch Myself by Divinyls

“I don’t want anybody else,

When I think about you I touch myself,

Ah-ah-oh, I don’t want anybody else,

Oh-no, oh-no, oh-no.”

Watch here

8. Barbie Girl by Aqua

“You’re my doll, rock and roll, feel the glamor in pink,

Kiss me here, touch me there, hanky-panky.”

Watch here

9. Horny by Mousse T.

“I’m horny,

Horny, horny, horny,

So horny,

I’m horny, horny, horny tonight.”

Watch here

10. Boom Boom Boom by The Outhere Brothers

“Girl your booty is so round,

I just wanna lay you down,

Let me take you from behind,

I won’t cum until it’s time.

But if I cannot sleep with you,

Maybe I could have a taste,

Put your niney on my tongue,

And your booty on my face.”

Watch here







Image Screengrab