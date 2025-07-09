The Trump ‘Windmill’ Chronicles continue, and this time he seems to think people are building houses in turbines – 17 crushing blows

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s many issues with wind turbines, which he calls ‘windmills’, are something of an ongoing saga.

During past rants, he has accused them of being:

Fatal to whales Useless A scam Dangerous Too expensive

He has frequently compared them unfavourably to coal power – that famously beautiful and safe fuel – while we all know he hates them because he lost a court case in Scotland in which he claimed they ruined the view from one of his golf resorts. You’d think a man with his business history would be used to losing by now.

In January, high on his own supply of ego after becoming president for a second time, he announced a ban on wind turbines in the US, which was quietly dropped, presumably after a word from some wind turbine billionaire or other.

Trump: "We don't want windmills in this country. We're putting an order on it. I've already sort of done it. We don't want windmills … you know what else people don't like? Those massive solar fields." pic.twitter.com/LnH32Xrp2g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill removes all the incentives to produce clean energy in the US, yet he’s still going on about ‘windmills’ them at every opportunity, including on Tuesday, when he repeated a debunked claim about China’s use of wind power, or lack of it.

He also introduced a new element …houses in wind turbines.

Trump: I asked Xi how many wind farms do you have? They don't have a lot. Very few. Wind is tremendously expensive and very ugly. If you want a house inside of a windmill, your house is worth than less half. And you hear noises. pic.twitter.com/yLWh8N9C1S — Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2025

If the US could harness the power of chinny reckon, they wouldn’t need wind, solar or coal for the next three and a half years. Here’s how people reacted to this plot twist.

Trump crushing the market for houses inside windmills. https://t.co/vgLKjfUl4O — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 8, 2025

Lots of people are dunking on the President here but he raises a tragically overlooked architectural point about not putting a house inside of a windmill. Important! https://t.co/ic6ARjSFpH — Mark Ankcorn (@markankcorn) July 8, 2025

China has largest wind farms operations in the world. — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 8, 2025

Donald Trump thinks people have houses in windmills and that wind is “ugly.” 25th this guy already.pic.twitter.com/bQoPXiGRXp — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) July 8, 2025

A house inside a windmill? Is he thinking of the Kebler Elves? https://t.co/MWqyS8HTHA — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) July 8, 2025

We have the dumbest President in American history. Period. — Benny Broncko (@BennyPBroncko) July 8, 2025

He is either incredibly misinformed or is outright lying. Both of those are bad. Very bad. https://t.co/TuCkVK4k8W — Prof. Mastrosimone (@JoeMastrosimone) July 8, 2025

