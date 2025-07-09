US donald trump

The Trump ‘Windmill’ Chronicles continue, and this time he seems to think people are building houses in turbines – 17 crushing blows

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2025

Donald Trump’s many issues with wind turbines, which he calls ‘windmills’, are something of an ongoing saga.

During past rants, he has accused them of being:

Fatal to whales

Useless

A scam

Dangerous

Too expensive

He has frequently compared them unfavourably to coal power – that famously beautiful and safe fuel – while we all know he hates them because he lost a court case in Scotland in which he claimed they ruined the view from one of his golf resorts. You’d think a man with his business history would be used to losing by now.

In January, high on his own supply of ego after becoming president for a second time, he announced a ban on wind turbines in the US, which was quietly dropped, presumably after a word from some wind turbine billionaire or other.

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill removes all the incentives to produce clean energy in the US, yet he’s still going on about ‘windmills’ them at every opportunity, including on Tuesday, when he repeated a debunked claim about China’s use of wind power, or lack of it.

He also introduced a new element …houses in wind turbines.

If the US could harness the power of chinny reckon, they wouldn’t need wind, solar or coal for the next three and a half years. Here’s how people reacted to this plot twist.

