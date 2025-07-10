10 purr-fect kitten facts to celebrate National Kitten Day – All together now …awwwww

Exclusive kittens

Not that we need an excuse to look at cute cats on the internet but, if we were looking for one, National Kitten Day would seem like the perfect choice. So here are some fun facts and some cute kitties to celebrate the day.

1. All kittens are born with blue eyes.

2. A kitten’s whiskers are as long as their body is wide.

3. Kittens can purr from the moment they are born.

4. A group of kittens is called a kindle.

5. The first year of a kitten’s life is roughly the equivalent to 15 human years.

6. A cat is considered to be a kitten from birth up until the age of one.

7. Kittens learn the social skills they will keep for the rest of their lives between the age of two and four months.

8. Kittens in the same litter can have different fathers as, during ovulation, female cats can release multiple eggs.

9. Newborn kittens can sleep for up to 22 hours a day.

10. Kittens can’t retract their claws until they are approximately 4 weeks old.

Image Pexels