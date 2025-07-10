21 hilariously inventive and unlikely solutions from the fabulous ‘Redneck Engineering’ on Reddit

Weird World engineering reddit

There’s a rather fabulous subReddit called ‘Red Neck Engineering’ which is devoted to weird and wonderful DIY solutions to the many problems that life throws at us.

We mention it because not only does it showcase hilariously quirky hacks, many of them actually work. Can see a few problems with one of two of these though …

1. ‘My dad was quoted $1200 to fix the AC. This is his “no cost” solution’

2. ‘An Upside Down Umbrella Keeps All Your Tools And Fittings From The Bottom Of The Ocean’

3. ‘Seen In Devon’

4. ‘Homemade Alarm System’



5. ‘Just don’t bring it to the boil’

6. ‘I See Nothing Wrong With This’

7. ‘In-Laws visiting. They kept pushing buttons on the remote to the point the TV was wrecked, and the DVR was full and programmed to record till next century. Cardboard and tape solution.’

8. ‘Respect the sheer amount of time and effort this must have taken’

9. ‘Old Boat As Pool’

10. ‘One car is better than two. Kind of’

11. ‘Problem solver’

