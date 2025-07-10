John Redwood doesn’t want the Bayeux Tapestry in the UK because it’s a reminder of being beaten by the Normans – 23 historic takedowns

Politics John redwood

President Macron of France is currently in the UK on a state visit. During a banquet in his honour, he announced that his country would be lending the Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts the events of the Norman conquest in 1066, to come to the UK for display at the British Museum.

We are lending Britain an iconic jewel of our shared history: the Bayeux Tapestry. This is the first time this national treasure will leave French soil. It marks an unprecedented cultural partnership between our two countries — a powerful symbol of our Entente amicale. pic.twitter.com/5SMFfQrDG0 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 9, 2025

Since 1066 is probably the only date from history that everybody knows – oh, okay 1066 and 1966 – the news caused quite a stir online, with both earnest and humorous responses. Like these –

The Bayeux Tapestry is to be displayed at the British Museum, London, next year. The 70 metre long Eurppean medieval masterpiece, depicting the Norman Conquest of England, was created by a team of highly skilled women artisan embroiderers in the 11th century #WomensArt pic.twitter.com/nt4ueJb0KM — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) July 9, 2025

Mr. Macron lends the Bayeux Tapestry to the British Museum. pic.twitter.com/5ZrcvUTgW7 — Maria (@MariaSlavaUA) July 9, 2025

So brave of the French to loan the Bayeux Tapestry to the British Museum, good luck getting it back!!#ParthenonMarbles pic.twitter.com/AvdaZ6pqzv — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) July 8, 2025

Democracy Manifest Bayeux Tapestry pic.twitter.com/KtpweeHSsC — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) July 9, 2025

The Bayeux tapestry but it’s about that time in Big Brother where everyone mistakenly thought David Gest was dead — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) July 9, 2025

Former Tory MP John Redwood – the man who urged the government to reverse a non-existent ban on imperial measures, said that the UK could solve the water shortage by collecting and storing rain, and thought that cold weather meant that climate change isn’t real – wasn’t at all happy about the upcoming loan.

And they have the nerve to call the Left snowflakes. The resulting mockery was one in the eye for Mr. Redwood.

Fuck sake it was a thousand years ago! https://t.co/ybYepsRF0c — Clive Wismayer (@CliveWismayer) July 9, 2025

Spot on! I was in Rome last year and they had a statue of the bloke who invaded England jn AD 43. ‘you insensitive b*stards’ I shouted at the local tour guides. https://t.co/PrgGjfL6oF pic.twitter.com/2ZGLCrkeKY — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) July 9, 2025

Using modern definitions of nationalism is the wrong way to look at history. 1066 was the defeat of the Anglo-Saxon and Danish rule of England. "English" peasants were already serfs before the Conquest, don't make out it was a green and pleasant land before Hastings you tit https://t.co/NlujGMKqwr — History Matters (@HistMatters2020) July 9, 2025

So we can’t accept the Bayeux Tapestry because it’s a painful reminder of Norman oppression, but we can store Ethiopian tabots, Aboriginal remains, and thousands of looted treasures from across the globe without a flicker of national reflection? Cool. Totally normal behaviour. https://t.co/zX04pylwOd — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) July 9, 2025

And paintings of the battles of Waterloo and Trafalgar don’t offend you because you are on “this” side? Oh, of course, – you’re a politician! Nuff said. — Mike Batt (@Mike_Batt) July 9, 2025

Plumbing the depth of stupid. Again. Will you ever find the bottom? — HRH BerkshireFX (@BerkshireFX) July 9, 2025

You mean like the statue of Oliver Cromwell in Parliament Square reminds us of the brutal massacres of thousands at Wexford & Drogehda.

When Irish land was consficated & given to the English – and the Irish deported into slavery. https://t.co/V7TQDgHije — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) July 9, 2025

You poor snowflake… how distressing for you and your English mates to have endured such colonial oppression and servitude for all those many hundreds of years. Your fortitude in the face of such a sad history is to be admired. — Derek Mooney (@dsmooney) July 9, 2025

Only a certain sort of English person gives a toss about the "Norman yoke", almost a millennium later, and *every single one* of them votes Conservative. By the way, what do we bet that John thinks black people should stop complaining about slavery, and Asian people the Empire? https://t.co/AX9H6uAvpC — Tomos Doran (@portraitinflesh) July 9, 2025

