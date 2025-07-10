Politics John redwood

John Redwood doesn’t want the Bayeux Tapestry in the UK because it’s a reminder of being beaten by the Normans – 23 historic takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 10th, 2025

President Macron of France is currently in the UK on a state visit. During a banquet in his honour, he announced that his country would be lending the Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts the events of the Norman conquest in 1066, to come to the UK for display at the British Museum.

Since 1066 is probably the only date from history that everybody knows – oh, okay 1066 and 1966 – the news caused quite a stir online, with both earnest and humorous responses. Like these –

Former Tory MP John Redwood – the man who urged the government to reverse a non-existent ban on imperial measures, said that the UK could solve the water shortage by collecting and storing rain, and thought that cold weather meant that climate change isn’t real – wasn’t at all happy about the upcoming loan.

Offering us a loan of the Bayeux embroidery reminds us of the invasion and the way so many English were forced into serfdom by the Normans. It depicts the violent deaths of English soldiers.

And they have the nerve to call the Left snowflakes. The resulting mockery was one in the eye for Mr. Redwood.

