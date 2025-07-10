‘What screams ‘this couple isn’t going to last long’?’ – 23 things that instantly tell you if someone’s relationship is doomed

Life r/AskReddit relationships

If you enjoy a bit of a gossip – and let’s face it, who doesn’t – you’ve probably done your fair share of speculating about how long somebody’s new relationship is going to last. However, sometimes your fun is spoiled because there is a red flag of such immense proportions that the answer is obviously ‘about five minutes’.

Over the AskReddit page, user ihavpnileinfekshion posed the simple question:

What screams ‘this couple isn’t going to last long’?

And was deluged with examples of the types of relationships that clearly have a very short self life.

‘They make jokes to hurt one another. Seriously, just break up.’

–VHS-head

‘When they say something like ‘we thought having another kid would bring us closer together’.’

–HumpieDouglas

‘One (or both) are constantly ‘testing’ the relationship. If you feel the need to test someone all the time, then you probably shouldn’t be with them because you clearly don’t trust them.’

–FiendishCurry

‘Cake face smashing at the wedding, when one said not to.’

–sillinessvalley

‘There have been studies suggesting that expensive weddings with fewer guests attending are associated with a higher likelihood of divorce, whereas cheaper weddings with a larger guest list tend to be linked to longer-lasting marriages.’

–D-Rez

‘When one does not care at all about developing a relationship with the other’s friends.’

–Intelligent-Jump1823

‘Contempt is the harbinger for divorce.’

–francokitty

”He’s going through a divorce but it’ll be finalised soon.”

–StrawbraryLiberry

‘Different opinions on having children.’

–2spooky4me5ever

‘When they have to keep telling everybody else how much they love each other.’

–Fun_Anything_1245

‘I’m friends with a couple who post several photos of themselves together (mostly kissing each other) a week with a wall of text telling the world how epic of a love story they have. It’s cringe to say the least, and I often wonder what they fight about.’

–TheSiren-

‘What about getting tattooed together within 3-4 months of dating? And identical ones!’

–runnerkc44