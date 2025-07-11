People have been sharing the things they believe about the UK that are ‘total speculation’ – 23 proper chinscratchers

Life r/AskUK

People who are into speculating about things with no proof to back it up tend to be labelled ‘conspiracy theorists’ and treated as a bit strange. However, who amongst us hasn’t come up with a random idea that we have passionately believed to be true without a shred of evidence? They’ve been talking about this on the AsUK subreddit after user kaththegreat asked this:

‘What is your ‘total speculation’ UK theory? What theory do you have about the UK which you can’t prove but still believe? Mine is that nobody in the UK drinks enough water and is constantly dehydrated. That’s why on hot days everyone drives mental and gets really angry.’

They have nothing to confirm this supposition and yet it does sound kind of plausible, doesn’t it? Plenty of other people chimed in with their own thoughts.

1.

‘Everyone in England is constantly depressed because of the lack of sunlight and vitamin D deficiency.’

–Vitalgori

2.

‘That personal finance is deliberately not taught in schools so people don’t understand how much they get shafted until they’re much older.

‘A couple of (otherwise smart) young people I know thought that (1) you are guaranteed a pension linked to your working wage when you retire: basically a defined benefit scheme although they didn’t know the name for it; (2) that using available credit for a cash advance on a credit card ‘is just like an overdraft’ and used it glibly for nights out.

‘Been teaching my kids financial responsibility from an early age in age appropriate ways. I had to teach myself really.’

–xxx654

3.

‘My view is that many people are unnecessarily obsessed with drinking water.’

–gordonbennettsuncle

4.

‘One of the Byker Grove writers had a girlfriend who left him for someone who ran a paintball place, the PJ going blind story was designed to put people off doing it and ruin him.’

–docju

5.

‘Water companies/workmen purposely bodge fixing jobs so that they always have work.’

–Bob-Lowblow

6.

‘That certain parties came into the public view because foreign interests push them on our algorithms to sow dissent and undermine our government whilst suppressing more neutral or better discussion on certain topics. This means they do not need to ‘fund’ parties, just simply push them into the eyes of massively used social media. Then pay bots to comment farm the pushed content and hidden content, whilst posing as people on Facebook, even creating local town groups to control the narrative.’

–A-Corporate-Manager

7.

‘That as people who experienced Nazism and the Second World War die off, we are less likely to recognise fascism and the more likely to remove the protections/take steps that make fascism and war more likely.’

–Time-Mode-9

8.

‘The Normans ruined everything. And their legacy is still embedded in our society. ‘Posh’ people and ‘old money’ are basically the social class that were the Normans. The division is from when we were cut down and chopped up by them. See the Harrying of the North etc and the myths of Robin hood.

‘The Normans. What have they ever done for us?’

–this-guy-

9.

‘That older generations who lived before the age of easy travel, and we’re essentially stuck in the towns they were born in – had the option of ‘marry someone who lives on the same street as you or don’t marry at all’ leading to the vast majority of couples forming from social pressures rather than love.

‘Which is why there are so many grumpy old men and bitter old women. They’ve spent decades living with someone they didn’t really like.’

–Kezly

10.

‘That we’re genetically predisposed to talk about the weather. We can’t help it. It’s not our fault. We especially have to comment to random strangers or neighbours.’

–mindobscura11

11.

‘I’m convinced the increase in additions to chocolate bars (fruits, nuts, caramel etc) is done to reduce the amount of actual chocolate needed to make up the bar since chocolate is the most expensive ingredient, whilst still being able to increase the price because of those various ingredients.’

–DatGuyGandhi

12.

‘That nobody truly understands anything about the way society and the economy works and basically everybody, including experts, are essentially winging it.’

–MysteriousAd8014