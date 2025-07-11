Pete Hegseth’s cringeworthy video about his push for US ‘drone dominance’ is like an outtake from a Pentagon mockumentary – 17 shots on target

US Pete hegseth

The US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has revealed a new weapon – the power to make people cringe themselves inside out. Don’t say you weren’t warned before deciding whether to watch his video.

Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance @DOGE pic.twitter.com/ueqQPc7rKI — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) July 10, 2025

It raises a number of questions –

What in the Alan Partridge just happened?

Did Ricky Gervais direct this?

Did they release the unedited version by accident?

We weren’t the only ones with thoughts on the latest self-own by the Trump administration.

1.

I can’t believe this is real. pic.twitter.com/lv5XE8huK2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 10, 2025

2.

This is also how they deliver his hair product and https://t.co/W10vScYFM4 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 10, 2025

3.

Why are you walking like someone just shoved an M16 up your ass? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 11, 2025

4.

The Fox News host is back for another photo op — George Trump (@yesiamreal38) July 10, 2025

5.

The country u keep trying to throw under the bus (Ukraine) is #1 in all technological drone progress. — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) July 11, 2025

6.

Having the memo delivered by drone instead of email is a perfect metaphor for Pentagon waste https://t.co/h1vOePc0aa — Rían✝️️‍ (@brennusthemenac) July 10, 2025

7.

Trumps cabinet members spend more time in front of the media and cameras than they spend working. They are all on TV or social media constantly. They all want titles and perks but no one wants to work! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 10, 2025

8.

Ah yes nothing says national security quite like playing with billion dollar drones like they are high tech toys. Secretary Hegseth unleashing drone dominance sounds less like strategy and more like a Call of Duty livestream. While other nations invest in diplomacy and… — Ankur Pandey (@ankurpandeyIND) July 10, 2025

9.