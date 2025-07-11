US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth’s cringeworthy video about his push for US ‘drone dominance’ is like an outtake from a Pentagon mockumentary – 17 shots on target

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 11th, 2025

The US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has revealed a new weapon – the power to make people cringe themselves inside out. Don’t say you weren’t warned before deciding whether to watch his video.

It raises a number of questions –

What in the Alan Partridge just happened?
Did Ricky Gervais direct this?
Did they release the unedited version by accident?

We weren’t the only ones with thoughts on the latest self-own by the Trump administration.

