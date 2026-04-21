This American has had it up to here with Europeans’ enthusiasm with walking at the World Cup and got owned to the moon and back (on foot, probably)

US europe world cup

The World Cup will be held in the nation formerly known as the ‘Good Ol’ US of A’ this summer and a very interesting experience it promises to be too.

Not least the challenge of actually getting to the various grounds, which is likely to prove as complicated as it is prohibitively expensive.

From @TheAthleticFC: New Jersey Transit confirmed on Friday that World Cup match goers will be charged $150 for a return rail trip from New York’s Penn Station to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this summer. Tickets are ordinarily priced at $12.90. https://t.co/QMm8dMaaw7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 17, 2026

So no wonder these European football fans were keen on walking – not all the way, obviously – but a bit of it, rather than splashing the cash on whatever passes for public transport in America.

Like this person, for instance.

if they keep this bs up there will be 50k intl fans each game day who just take a regular train to Rutherford and WALK the 1h to the MetLife Stadium. I know walking is an unfamiliar concept for most Americans, but it is a thing in the rest of the world. https://t.co/WI6y7N2Ra7 pic.twitter.com/Kz6p0TFoiL — Gregor (@salingergregor) April 17, 2026

And this person.

Amazing to be informed by local residents that the concept of walking to a stadium from a train station is so alien that it is in fact illegal https://t.co/ZOveCyQMIP — Andrea de Cesarism (@22jenson09) April 18, 2026

And the irritation from across the water was tangible. Tangible, we tell you!

Is…walking across 6 lane highways in your country legal? https://t.co/gQXvjqa32A — Steeb (@shteivred) April 18, 2026

theres this this crazy piece of engineering called a footbridge, alien concept to the americans considering they don’t walk anywhere mind you https://t.co/rfOHBsewt9 pic.twitter.com/Lmr6as3ZXI — ☻ (@WZG1889) April 19, 2026

Well, quite. The discussion later reached such a fever pitch that this particular American simply couldn’t take it anymore.

i am sick of hearing from europeans about the world cup THIS IS MY FINAL WARNING pic.twitter.com/W7Csy1FHeL — swamp hag ✨☕️ (@potatoslav) April 20, 2026

And while she is no doubt trying to be genuinely helpful, we’re not sure all of these Europeans saw it that way. And it’s really quite the read.

1.

so youve built a major stadium in a random swamp where no one lives and you think thats just normal? https://t.co/wuiQ4x5hGQ — jorrel hato superfan (@wossa_3) April 20, 2026

2.

Maybe the point is that your infrastructure is so bad that it does not accommodate for the most basic and natural form of human transport, walking. — Mikko Kivekäs (@MMKivekas) April 20, 2026

3.

She doesn’t get that the criticism is precisely BECAUSE the stadium is surrounded by highway and can’t be walked to. https://t.co/kZX9yYWzYa — Jack D ️‍ (@JackDunc1) April 20, 2026

4.

you made exactly zero points apart from describing everything wrong with it we’re already saying — Jack D ️‍ (@JackDunc1) April 20, 2026

5.

Nobody is actually going to walk, they’re just mocking the stadium and transport situation. https://t.co/qT1apLyNns — Kieran Yap (@KaptinYap) April 20, 2026

6.