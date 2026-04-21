US europe world cup

This American has had it up to here with Europeans’ enthusiasm with walking at the World Cup and got owned to the moon and back (on foot, probably)

John Plunkett. Updated April 21st, 2026

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The World Cup will be held in the nation formerly known as the ‘Good Ol’ US of A’ this summer and a very interesting experience it promises to be too.

Not least the challenge of actually getting to the various grounds, which is likely to prove as complicated as it is prohibitively expensive.

So no wonder these European football fans were keen on walking – not all the way, obviously – but a bit of it, rather than splashing the cash on whatever passes for public transport in America.

Like this person, for instance.

And this person.

And the irritation from across the water was tangible. Tangible, we tell you!

Well, quite. The discussion later reached such a fever pitch that this particular American simply couldn’t take it anymore.

And while she is no doubt trying to be genuinely helpful, we’re not sure all of these Europeans saw it that way. And it’s really quite the read.

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