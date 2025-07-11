Someone asked ‘What’s the downside of being attractive?’ and the beautiful people let us know it’s hard being hot

Life r/AskReddit round-ups

Just because you look good doesn’t mean you feel good. At least that’s the lesson we learned from a recent Reddit post after u/Gothtopthick made a simple query.

‘What is the downside of being attractive?’

It’s easy to roll your eyes at good looking people complaining about the struggle, but the deeper you dive into the responses, the more you learn it’s not all sunshine and rainbows and free drinks for the hotties out there. Well, maybe.

I had to force people to understand that I had depression. None of the therapists believed me. “You’re doing so great! You look great!” Ma’am, I could do a 3 day binger and wake up with perfect hair and not a single bag under my eye, not shower and look like roses to you – that’s genetics, not how I’m feeling inside my head. Look into my SOUL!

Consistent__Patience

When you are attractive and an introvert, people think you are aloof and stuck up. I swear, being an introvert is a curse.

KnicksTape1980

^^^ attractive women who are quiet are labelled bitches all the time. You could be doing literally nothing and people assume you’re a bitch for it.

Current-Ad6521

Jealous partners, it can get out of control if you don’t match with someone mature

StarGazer503

Feeling like a trophy to be won rather than a whole human being with actual feelings and wants. There’s a higher quantity of attention, but definitely not a higher quality.

tiredapost8

I used to be an absolute wallflower. Incredibly shy, so much social anxiety. Took a job bartending to try and force myself out of it and it worked. Eye contact, small talk, no problemo. Huzzah. The problem now is women trying to fight me for absolutely no reason. It’s like now that I’m not a shrinking fucking violet I’m somehow a threat for just existing. A woman I’d literally never seen before in my life approached me at my friend’s wedding and tried to fight me for giving her dirty looks. It’s infuriating.

gaudiest-ivy

My twenties were full of what I thought were friendships with men, but often they were just waiting for me to be single -_-

Spawn camping if you will.

Now that I’m a mom, it’s easier to know who actually wants to be friends.

brobo_braggins

I’m triply cursed. I never know if they like me because of my stunning looks, my money, my Pokémon card collection or who I am as a person.

FinndBors