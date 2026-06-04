US donald trump

Donald Trump claims to be one of the finest intellects in the history of the US, in case you wanted to cross Imposter Syndrome off the list of his problems

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

On Wednesday, Donald Trump reappeared, after a week’s absence, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office. If he’d hoped it would shut down the rumours of poor health that have been growing recently, it didn’t.

On the same day, the New York Post’s Miranda Devine released an episode of Pod Force One featuring the almost 80-year-old president, in which he discussed why he swore at Benjamin Netanyahu, called Jill Biden a liar, and tipped Marco Rubio for the 2028 election race.

He also described himself as ‘one of the finest intellects in the history’ of the US. No – really!

This is the man who –

Insisted Andrew Jackson said there was no reason for the Civil War (which started 16 years after his death)

Blamed Canada for burning down the White House during the War of 1812 (it was the British)

Praised his son Barron as a computer genius because he knows how to turn a laptop on by himself.

Sure, Jan. That’s quite the towering intellect.

The internet weighed in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

To sum up –

Should you wish to see more of Trump lying and self-aggrandizing, you can watch the whole podcast here.

READ MORE

Donald Trump tried to convince everyone that his four cognitive tests prove he has ‘extreme intelligence’, but reality begged to differ – 21 clapbacks

Source Headquarters Image Screengrab