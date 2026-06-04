Donald Trump claims to be one of the finest intellects in the history of the US, in case you wanted to cross Imposter Syndrome off the list of his problems

US donald trump

On Wednesday, Donald Trump reappeared, after a week’s absence, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office. If he’d hoped it would shut down the rumours of poor health that have been growing recently, it didn’t.

We have proof of life but he’s not looking so good pic.twitter.com/FcosbVljmo — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 3, 2026

On the same day, the New York Post’s Miranda Devine released an episode of Pod Force One featuring the almost 80-year-old president, in which he discussed why he swore at Benjamin Netanyahu, called Jill Biden a liar, and tipped Marco Rubio for the 2028 election race.

He also described himself as ‘one of the finest intellects in the history’ of the US. No – really!

Trump refers to himself as "one of the finest intellects in the history of our country" pic.twitter.com/LRO8024Gak — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 3, 2026

This is the man who –

Insisted Andrew Jackson said there was no reason for the Civil War (which started 16 years after his death) Blamed Canada for burning down the White House during the War of 1812 (it was the British) Praised his son Barron as a computer genius because he knows how to turn a laptop on by himself.

Sure, Jan. That’s quite the towering intellect.

The internet weighed in.

1.

“Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." — Aristotle "The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking." — Albert Einstein “You know, it’s the cream to the top.” — this fucking idiot https://t.co/O1PamVMKZL — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2026

2.

That man just found out that 'dumb' has a b and all of a sudden he's out here calling himself one of the "finest intellects" in American history. — Covie (@covie_93) June 3, 2026

3.

4.

"Person, woman, man, camera, TV." Truly the greatest display of Presidential intellect in history https://t.co/Twjh9Lwttr pic.twitter.com/t1b1UWcynT — House Majority PAC (@HouseMajPAC) June 3, 2026

5.

This wouldn’t be true if our country were a week old and had only 5 citizens. https://t.co/2RswsvRvmH — Melvin E. Edwards (@edwards21228) June 3, 2026

6.

He said derelict wrong. https://t.co/u3ZLbWzLjD — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) June 3, 2026

7.

Trump actually knows there's a "b" in dumb now, so that must be true. He's damm smart. — See Clearly ✞ 🇺🇸 A snooty little cutie! (@annierrobins) June 3, 2026

8.

9.

He’s dreaming but then that’s not surprising because he seems to take a lot of naps “on the job.” https://t.co/KS3qSTFLwx — Gloria Campos (@GloriaCampos) June 3, 2026

10.

He's literally the dumbest person to ever hold the office. https://t.co/0NzNKDSMKU — Levin Inches™ (@LevinInches) June 3, 2026

11.

He’s not even the finest intellect inside his own skull. Bacteria and other parasitic micro-organisms that dwell there have IQs measurably higher than his. https://t.co/N7k5sNqIEG — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) June 3, 2026

12.

Of course he is! And I’m one of the greatest astronauts in human history because I once sat in a window seat on a flight to Cleveland… pic.twitter.com/Nzr5ehueTz — Nick Roquefort-Villeneuve (@mygreenhippo) June 3, 2026

13.

His Dementia is going to a whole new level 😳🤣 https://t.co/wpHbsUE95h — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) June 3, 2026

14.

🇺🇸 Trump refers to himself as one of the finest intellects in the history of the U.S He's also the most humble person in the world 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CcnPgDFyBq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 3, 2026

15.

He wouldn't be one of the finest intellects, on Sesame Street, let alone in American history. https://t.co/4Q3gMzOuoD — Bee (@outcold8996) June 3, 2026

To sum up –

Dunning-Kruger is real https://t.co/tugbrPYXEF — History Prof Brad (@brad_duren) June 3, 2026

Should you wish to see more of Trump lying and self-aggrandizing, you can watch the whole podcast here.

READ MORE

Donald Trump tried to convince everyone that his four cognitive tests prove he has ‘extreme intelligence’, but reality begged to differ – 21 clapbacks

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