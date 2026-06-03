Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage

Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of Nigel Farage’s deplorable response to Henry Nowak’s murder even had people who don’t like Starmer applauding

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To PMQs now, where Nigel Farage took time out from his busy schedule to make an appearance after missing all 77 of the last 77 votes in the House of Commons.

And it was the shocking murder of Henry Nowak that Farage wanted to talk about in the wake of violent protests in Southampton on Tuesday night and the Reform UK leader’s own call for ‘pure cold rage’ in response.

Far from easing up on his comments, however, Farage chose to double down, and Starmer’s A++ response even had people who don’t like the PM cheering.

Here’s a little bit of what Starmer had to say.

‘The grieving family have asked us not to respond in the way that the leader of Reform has responded. They’ve asked us not to. They have lost their son in the most appalling circumstance. They make a simple plea of us as human beings to please not exploit that.

‘That is their plea to us. We all need to reflect on those words of Henry’s father.

‘My response – and the response of others, to be fair – has [been focused] on the lessons to be learned so we can deliver justice.

‘His response has been to appeal for rage.

‘That’s his response to a father who’s lost his son and asked for that not to happen.

‘Exploiting this tragedy to create grievance and division would be wrong in any circumstances, but to do it when the family are expressly saying please don’t is unforgivable. It shows who he is.’

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2