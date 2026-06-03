Someone stop the clocks! Ed Davey just told a properly funny joke at PMQs and it was a most welcome moment of light relief from everything else going on right now

Politics ed davey PMQs

To PMQs – no, stick with us – where leader of the Liberal Democrats delighted not just the members of his own party by telling a properly funny joke.

So good, in fact, that it surely qualifies as funny even if it had been told outside the hallowed walls of the House of Commons (so yes, properly funny then).

Ed Davey and Keir Starmer throw jokes at one another #PMQs ED, “Labour now seems to be investing in a new weapon of war, long form essay. It gives another meaning to the phrase, drone warfare” *uncontrolled fits of laughter* “Tony Blair says the UK should suck up to Donald… pic.twitter.com/l0v22JK6K4 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 3, 2026

Well, we thought it was good.

Ed Davey did a good joke! “We are having a new form of political warfare – the long essay. “It’s gives a new meaning to the term drone warfare.” — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) June 3, 2026

“The Govt is using a new method of attack – the long essay, it adds new meaning to ‘drone warfare'” ~ Ed Davey 🤣🤣#PMQs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/ym5t9oanUk — Cass Blakeman✍️ Writer 📚 Reader #FBPE 🇵🇸 #NHS (@WistfulCass) June 3, 2026

A decent gag from Ed Davey The long form essay being a new form of drone warfare #PMQs — Gerry Moore (@GerryMoore101) June 3, 2026

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Keir Starmer’s A++ takedown of Nigel Farage’s deplorable response to Henry Nowak’s murder even had people who don’t like Starmer applauding

Source @implausibleblog