Politics ed davey PMQs

Someone stop the clocks! Ed Davey just told a properly funny joke at PMQs and it was a most welcome moment of light relief from everything else going on right now

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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To PMQs – no, stick with us – where leader of the Liberal Democrats delighted not just the members of his own party by telling a properly funny joke.

So good, in fact, that it surely qualifies as funny even if it had been told outside the hallowed walls of the House of Commons (so yes, properly funny then).

Well, we thought it was good.

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Source @implausibleblog