How many ‘British Points’ did you manage to rack up over the hot weekend?

Exclusive heatwave

The British summer is still in full swing and it’s a scorcher! When it comes to hot weather, us Brits are rather creatures of habit with the things we do and say. But just HOW British are you?

How many of these did you do over the hot weekend?

1. Talked about the hot weather (5 British Points)

2. Talked about the hot weather with a stranger (10 British Points)

3. Moaned about the hot weather (15 British Points)

4. Sat in a pub garden (10 British Points)

5. Drank alcohol during the daytime (12 British Points)

6. Had a BBQ (10 British Points)

7. Had picky bits for tea (12 British Points)

8. Said it was too hot to eat then ate a family pack of Magnums (15 British Points)

9. Cooked a roast with sweat pouring off you (20 British Points)

10. Washed your car (5 British Points)

11. Saw your neighbour washing their car and said “You can do mine next!” (10 British Points) or “You missed a spot” (10 British Points)

(Double up on points if you said both)

12. Sat in a child sized paddling pool of water (12 British Points)

13. Thought about going to the beach then decided not to because of all the bloody traffic (15 British Points)

14. Got sunburnt (20 British Points)

15. Posted angrily and anonymously on Facebook about spotting someone walking their dog in the heat (12 British points)

If you got over 150 points then you’re either British or an honorary Brit.







Image Pixabay