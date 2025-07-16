Donald Trump said only ‘bad people’ were interested in the ‘boring’ Epstein case and the entirety of the internet put him straight

US donald trump epstein

Donald Trump’s attempts to put everything to do with Jeffrey Epstein behind him continue to be as successful as his bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The president’s latest tactic is to suggest that the whole thing is really rather boring and only ‘bad people’ are still going on about it.

Here he is speaking alongside his trade secretary Howard Lutnick, who finds the whole thing simply hilarious.

Trump: I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going. pic.twitter.com/PpfXa3Yjzx — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2025

And it convinced just as many people as you thought it would. These 17 replies surely said it best.

Trump calls some of his biggest supporters “pretty bad people” https://t.co/XtRSuF8GpE — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 15, 2025

When you’re in a hole, you stop digging.

Man, it just keeps getting weirder and worse for him. — Tony Moon (@RoofKorean7) July 15, 2025

Trump needs to read the damn room This is a crazy response https://t.co/pt1BJqs4Hu — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 15, 2025

Nobody thinks Trump supporters are complete idiots more than Donald Trump does. https://t.co/Mej0u6iEvr — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 15, 2025

Insane how he just keeps doubling and tripling down after receiving more pushback from his base than ever before. — J.R.Franklin (@JRFranklin15) July 15, 2025

Admittedly, I’m not a great PR person, but calling people wanting to find out about Epstein pretty bad people is insane. What is happening? I understand deflection, but now he’s insulting us? https://t.co/Y5PFHHlTyZ — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) July 15, 2025

Yeah, I mean why would we be interested in learning who are the pedophiles among us? Much less learning whether the President of the United States of America is tied to that disgusting pedophiliac ring of horror. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) July 15, 2025

