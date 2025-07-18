Ever wondered how they bed down for the night on the ISS? Wonder no more

Science ISS

While astronauts get asked a lot of questions about what they eat and how they go to the toilet, a 2012 clip about the International Space Station’s sleeping arrangements really grabbed people’s attention. We’re not surprised – it’s absolutely fascinating.

“I’ve got some clothes, I’ve got some books and other things that make it sort of like home.”

Yeah, right. Most people’s homes don’t make their hair do that.

The clip of Commander Suni Williams took people on a tour of the Harmony, Tranquility and Unity nodes of the ISS, but it was still new to most people when it went viral in 2023. Here’s how they reacted.

Astronauts have cited returning to earth is difficult because everything seems so trivial since they’ve been in space. I get it now.

Caiti

I use to want to go to space. I don’t anymore.

MahoganyLeyHarris

I’m already having a panic attack

Icon

Sleeping like that would be bliss for me! I have severe pain lying in any position, so this would take all that pressure away!

TheWhiteQuill

So, if I went to space, my hair would never be in my face and I wouldn’t have to tie it up? I love that idea.

Callieannechambers

I don’t think I fully processed just how insane it would feel to be in freefall 24/7 for multiple months.

Tess

Am I the only one that lowkey wants to know how it feels to sleep in the ceiling?

Reeee

But how do you not forget what’s up and what’s down? 😂

Kalika Burgau

CHill had a flight of fancy.

Imagine someone coming and knocking on the ISS front door looking for help with directions.



You can watch the full version of Commander Williams’ tour here.

