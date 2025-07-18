US donald trump epstein JD Vance

JD Vance had a question for everyone not letting the Epstein story drop and it was a glorious self-own so big you could see it from the moon

John Plunkett. Updated July 18th, 2025

The more Donald Trump tries to make the Epstein ‘hoax’ go away, the more the questions pile up for the beleaguered president.

This time it was an eye-popping report in the Wall Street Journal about a message Trump allegedly sent Epstein for his 50th birthday album.

Here is an excerpt said to be from it – furiously denied by Trump – and read into this what you will because – let’s face it – everyone else is right now.

JD Vance leapt to his boss’s defence, as you would expect, suggesting the WSJ should be ‘ashamed’ of themselves, from a man who wouldn’t know shame if it smacked him around the chops.

And he finished by asking everyone a presumably rhetorical question which turned out not to be rhetorical at all.

And as self-owns go, this one was visible from space.

