JD Vance had a question for everyone not letting the Epstein story drop and it was a glorious self-own so big you could see it from the moon

The more Donald Trump tries to make the Epstein ‘hoax’ go away, the more the questions pile up for the beleaguered president.

This time it was an eye-popping report in the Wall Street Journal about a message Trump allegedly sent Epstein for his 50th birthday album.

Here is an excerpt said to be from it – furiously denied by Trump – and read into this what you will because – let’s face it – everyone else is right now.

JD Vance leapt to his boss’s defence, as you would expect, suggesting the WSJ should be ‘ashamed’ of themselves, from a man who wouldn’t know shame if it smacked him around the chops.

And he finished by asking everyone a presumably rhetorical question which turned out not to be rhetorical at all.

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump? https://t.co/KHsTFOSl34 — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

And as self-owns go, this one was visible from space.

1.

JD, you should Google “Access Hollywood tape.” You’ll learn something — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2025

2.

Vance: “Does anyone believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” Actually, yes. “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

-Trump, 2002.… pic.twitter.com/Wixi1jkw7p — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 18, 2025

3.

JD Vance said *this* when the Access Hollywood Tape came out in which Trump bragged about groping women. https://t.co/uphSgiqKfV pic.twitter.com/qGSpfopy4Y — Josiah Hawthorne (@JosiahHawthorne) July 18, 2025

4.

“Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump”? Mr. “grab them by the p**sy?” Mr. “I moved on her like a b*tch?” Mr. “If she wasn’t my daughter maybe I’d be dating her?” Since you asked, yes, it sounds EXACTLY like him. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 18, 2025

5.

It 100% sounds like Donald Trump sir — j aubrey (@jaubreyYT) July 18, 2025

6.