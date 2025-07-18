What’s a pseudoscience that people still commonly believe is real? – 17 theories that don’t pass the smell test

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Unlike actual scientific theories, pseudoscientific beliefs are not based on facts. But that doesn’t stop people from believing them.

While pseudoscience may seem harmless on the surface, it seems that other people find it incredibly irritating that anyone goes along with it. To help debunk these theories, miaangelaa turned to r/AskReddit to pose this question:

‘What’s a pseudoscience that people still commonly believe is real?’

Here are the most popular, enlightened replies…

1.

‘Polygraph tests. It is unreliable.’

-Major-Check-1953

2.

‘Amber bracelets and necklaces on toddlers to prevent teething pain.’

-AdelleDeWitt

3.

‘The idea that the brain stops developing after a certain age, or that we only use 10% of it’

-angelnoraa

4.

‘Lie detectors and most other forms of “forensic science” outside of DNA.’

–SwingingtotheBeat

5.

‘Cleanses to reduce the “toxins” in your body. We have organs for that: your liver and kidneys. If those aren’t working you have problems way bigger than any juice can handle.’

-Enigpragmatic

6.

‘Flat earth. I know a lot of it is trolling, but there are some sincere crazies out there.’

-zealot_ratio

7.

‘Trickle-down economics.’

-JunkyardBardo

8.

‘Healing crystals and essential oils.’

-scotthia

9.