Not all franchises ruined Hollywood – 16 sequels that were better than the original
Comic book franchises and toy brand intellectual property have slowly sucked all the creativity out of Hollywood. But there used to be a time when sequels existed to fill in backstory, to learn more about characters, to blow more stuff up.
Twitter user @TheCinesthetic recently asked:
Name a sequel that’s better than the original.
The answers triggered a joyful ride through Hollywood’s golden era of “part IIs.” Here are the best movies that built upon classics to deliver newer, fresher, more expensive classics.
1.
— Jorge Sereg ⬛⬜️ (@JSereg23) July 10, 2025
2.
The Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/h0svIozSiB
— Pan Turbo (@MontyPanTurbo) July 10, 2025
3.
Aliens pic.twitter.com/7COjgriKmY
— Jae Kim (@JaeKim1089208) July 10, 2025
4.
— ZacharyH9477 (@ZacharyH9477) July 10, 2025
5.
Road Warrior pic.twitter.com/J7nmW49iFX
— David (@Trailratdurango) July 10, 2025
6.
Bad boys 2 pic.twitter.com/7gcG7hipq1
— Tin_Man (@TinMan__X) July 10, 2025
7.
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) pic.twitter.com/XoOKPbWTwT
— Retro Vault HD (@retrovaultHD) July 10, 2025
8.
The Godfather Part II pic.twitter.com/RuojP1UxkY
— MisterCinemaX (@MisterCinemaX) July 10, 2025