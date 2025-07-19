Not all franchises ruined Hollywood – 16 sequels that were better than the original

Entertainment movies sequels

Comic book franchises and toy brand intellectual property have slowly sucked all the creativity out of Hollywood. But there used to be a time when sequels existed to fill in backstory, to learn more about characters, to blow more stuff up.

Twitter user @TheCinesthetic recently asked:

Name a sequel that’s better than the original.

The answers triggered a joyful ride through Hollywood’s golden era of “part IIs.” Here are the best movies that built upon classics to deliver newer, fresher, more expensive classics.

1.

2.

The Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/h0svIozSiB — Pan Turbo (@MontyPanTurbo) July 10, 2025

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) pic.twitter.com/XoOKPbWTwT — Retro Vault HD (@retrovaultHD) July 10, 2025

8.