Somebody asked about annoying business practices that we have to put up with, and these 21 replies will have you fizzing with rage

Life money r/AskUK

Thanks to the seemingly endless energy crises, creeping inflation and the general problems of the cossie livs, everybody is having to watch the pennies these days.

So when you realise that companies are trying to squeeze a bit more out of you with dodgy methods, it’s more infuriating than ever. They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit, after user HoraceorDoris posted this:

Which dubious business practices annoy you? Mine are twofold. Taking money from my bank account in a nano second, but taking 3-5 working days to ‘process’ a refund. Charging to drop off passengers at airports and claiming it’s to reduce congestion and their carbon footprint, instead of calling it by its proper name: extortion.

And they stirred up a hornet’s nest of people buzzing with fury about being hoodwinked for their hard-earned cash on a regular basis.

1.

‘Manchester airport is scamming people even more, they have a £5 for five minutes drop off but the machines at the exit are the slowest you will ever see, the payment authorisation takes ages so there is always a queue to get out so you go over the five minutes and have to pay more!’

–Hugh_Jorgan2474

2.

‘All the Ticketmaster handling fees.’

–jdirbfif

3.

‘Being able to subscribe to something online but having to call to cancel, and put up with their sales person trying to convince you to stay.’

–dan-kir

4.

‘Admin fees. ‘Ok, so you need this legal housing document which due to law cannot be changed from the original price of £3 every two years – but since you are the new occupants we need to amend that. Here’`s your invoice:

Processing fee – £55

Administration fee – £110

Lol what you going to do about it fee – £35′.’

–Grower_munk

5.

‘My sister in law got a ‘stationery fee’ of £12 when buying her house. I work in conveyancing and told her to tell them to get fucked and go to the Legal Ombudsman. They dropped about £600 of bullshit fees in the end.’

–AnonymousTimewaster

6.

‘‘Your call is important to us’. If it was you would answer the fucking phone within a reasonable time!’

–Martinonfire

7.

‘Paying for a subscription to a streaming service… and then still putting adverts on it.’

–lostandfawnd

8.

‘The insurance industry has got to be the worst offenders. With income far outweighing pay outs, they still make ways to dissuade people from actually using their service.

No claims bonus. Premium rise once claimed. Picking every little detail to disqualify your claim. Truly the scum of the earth. They are only around because they are often a legal requirement.’

–AirlineTraditional6

9.

‘One that’s growing in popularity – enforced tipping, it’s everywhere nowadays. You even get it with some online shops! In this country, tipping should be for good/great/exceptional service. Now its expected for average and below levels of service. It needs to stop.’

–SmegB

10.

‘Enshittification. Products we know and love suddenly are more expensive and less quality. I’m looking at you dairy milk!’

–originalwombat

11.

”Would you like to donate 20p to charity’ when making a debit payment. Utter crap because they collect it, then can claim ‘they’ raised money when handing it over. Ultimately it’s a big bit of marketing.’

–KingDaveRa