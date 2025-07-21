‘If Trump was in Lord of the Rings’ adds more than a touch of hilarious magic to the President’s inane ramblings

Entertainment donald trump

Over on TikTok, professional Trump impersonator Nacho – Nachombre – has been pulling in followers with his uncanny ability not only to sound exactly like the beleaguered president, but to ramble in the same crazed manner.

This reimagining of Lord of the Rings with Donald Trump is the perfect example.

“I don’t even want it, but I want it so bad …I would do such great things with it. We would make Middle-earth great again. We’re calling it MMEGA.”

Let’s see what TikTok users thought.

1.

If Trump was in charge of Rohan, he wouldn’t have aided Gondor.

Astartes

2.

Way too coherent to be Trump.

Fran Armstrong

3.

This is perfection my friend.

Skendaj

4.

Everyone is asking you to release the Saruman files, Dark Lord.

Iggy

5.

The Elves have treated us very unfairly, maybe the most unfairly anyone was ever treated.

simonclayton256

6.

I think this us the best Trump impression I’ve ever heard!

Bethiehunt

7.

The ring was made in CHYNA.

Vili Eskelinen

8.

Not like Trump at all, he couldn’t stay on the subject that long!

Twinkle Thoughts

9.

Real trump would’ve made sure to tell everyone how bad sleepy joe would’ve been at using the ring.

JMotion

10.

I fear this is Trump in a beanie disguise.

Katie!

11.

I’m sure the ring will bring us billions and billions of jobs.

Twix

12.

Need a “Make middle earth great again” T – stat.

Sara

13.

It’s the word salad that really sells it.

Tiny

14.

Tariffs on Isengard?

rayjay

xavier palmer added this –

I genuinely can’t get enough of trump impressions they’re always so funny.

Neither can we – so here’s Nacho with a bit more Trump.

Do yourself a favour and give Nacho a follow for more hilarious Trump impressions – including a lot more Lord of the Rings.

READ MORE

Donald Trump told sports teams to restore the racist names they’ve ditched, and failed Deflection From Epstein 101

Source Nacho Image Screengrab