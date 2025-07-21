12 mortifying things we’ve probably all done, that still make us cringe when we think about them

Exclusive cringeworthy

We’ve all been there – going about our daily business and something awkward or embarrassing happens. Not a life-ruining moment, but something that probably pops into your brain every now and again, just as you’re trying to drift off to sleep.

We’ve rounded up a few examples of some things we’ve probably all done but which still make us cringe when we think about them.

1. Waved back at someone and realised they weren’t actually waving at you.

2. Had your food served to you in a restaurant and been told “Enjoy your meal” and replied “You too.”

3. Tried to pull open a push door (or vice versa) in front of people.

4. Your voice accidentally cracked when speaking in public.

5. Tripped over nothing and stumbled (and had to break into a jog to make it look like you meant to do it).

6. Texted the wrong person (extra cringe points if you were slagging off the person you accidentally texted).

7. Missed your mouth when taking a swig of your drink in public.

8. Asked someone to repeat something because you didn’t hear it and then still not caught what they said.

9. Looked at someone’s photos on social media and accidentally Liked a photo they posted years ago (extra cringe points if it’s an ex, an ex’s new partner, or a new partner’s ex)

10. Lost your balance on public transport and landed on a complete stranger.

11. Only realised at the end of the day that an item of your clothing was on inside out/still had the tag on.

12. Accidentally said “I love you” at the end of a phone call to your bank/your boss/British Gas etc.

