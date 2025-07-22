Everyone’s copying this 11-year-old Indonesian boat dancer after he went wildly viral with his too cool for school smooth moves
The world has a new epitome of cool to aspire to: whether you know him as ‘Indonesian boat dancing kid’, ‘The Reaper’ or his real name, Rayyan Arkan Dikha, this 11-year-old boy has taken the internet by storm with his ice-cool dance moves.
Why? Because it’s his job. Dikha invented the dance at the national Pacu Jalur boat race, as part of his role as the Togak Luan, who stands on the tip of the boat and dances in order to energise the crew.
The craze started with memes like this one:
@aurafarmer_daily Day #3 | #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #meme #funny #aura #aurafarmer #youngblackandrich #tiktok #relatable #daily ♬ original sound – Aura Farmer Daily
Which soon led to Dikha being held up as the pinnacle of ‘aura farming’, which, for the non-chronically online amongst you, is Gen Z for looking so cool that you start absorbing respect from everyone around you. In short, people want to be this kid – resulting in a spate of hilarious imitations.
1.
@lifeatstpauls Aura farming? We call that Tuesday. Row Row Row your boat. #aurafarming #aura #boatkid ♬ original sound – brainrot.com1
2.
@anderson_aron Follow Follow @Afios @Etienne Meunier #boatkid #aurafarming #aura ♬ son original – Anderson Aron Le Street Dancer
3.
@jumbo_eygelshoven Jumbo aura farming #aura #aurafarming #boatkid #emote #jumbo #fyp #viral #foryou #voorjou ♬ original sound –
4.
@currys Can’t believe we’re aura farming in 2025 #currys #aurafarming #pacujalur ♬ original sound –
5.
@brodpose aurafarming #forypupage #foryou #konfirmation #italy ♬ Young Black & Rich – Melly Mike
Even some of the world’s biggest names in sport are getting in one the action, with videos posted by F1 driver Alex Albon, Paris Saint-Germain and Travis Kelce.
6.
@redbullusa s/o racing kid ✨ #boatkid #motogp #redbullrookiescup #motorsport ♬ Young Black & Rich – Melly Mike
7.
@psg His aura made it all the way to Paris ✨ #psg #indonesia #aurafarming ♬ original sound –
Surely this guy has more than enough aura on his farm.
@traviskelce The aura has been farmed #indonesia #boatkid #aurafarming ♬ Young Black & Rich – Melly Mike
Source @aurafarmer H/T BBC Image Screengrab