Everyone’s copying this 11-year-old Indonesian boat dancer after he went wildly viral with his too cool for school smooth moves

Weird World TikTok

The world has a new epitome of cool to aspire to: whether you know him as ‘Indonesian boat dancing kid’, ‘The Reaper’ or his real name, Rayyan Arkan Dikha, this 11-year-old boy has taken the internet by storm with his ice-cool dance moves.

Why? Because it’s his job. Dikha invented the dance at the national Pacu Jalur boat race, as part of his role as the Togak Luan, who stands on the tip of the boat and dances in order to energise the crew.

The craze started with memes like this one:

Which soon led to Dikha being held up as the pinnacle of ‘aura farming’, which, for the non-chronically online amongst you, is Gen Z for looking so cool that you start absorbing respect from everyone around you. In short, people want to be this kid – resulting in a spate of hilarious imitations.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Even some of the world’s biggest names in sport are getting in one the action, with videos posted by F1 driver Alex Albon, Paris Saint-Germain and Travis Kelce.

6.

7.

Surely this guy has more than enough aura on his farm.

Source @aurafarmer H/T BBC Image Screengrab