What is a smartphone feature you are surprised doesn’t exist yet? – 17 upgrades that need to come out yesterday

If you’re old enough to remember the classic Nokia brick, you’ll know that phones have come a long way very quickly.

But there’s always room for improvement. That’s why Reddit user Uno_Mundito invited people on r/AskReddit to share the smartphone features they’re surprised don’t exist yet. And they even got the ball rolling with their own:

‘Basically, I would love a system wide feature that allows independent volume control for each app on the device, enabling the user to customize audio levels for specific apps, such as muting Spotify ads while continuing to watch a YouTube video. Edit: I am an iPhone user – I’m sure I will soon find out this has been an Android feature for years haha’

Here are the top replies…

1.

‘Something like adaptive brightness but for ringtones. So if you’re in a loud room, your ringer is louder. If you’re in a quiet room, the ringtone is quieter.’

-SweatyNootz

2.

‘Enter one screen-unlock code, and you get your normal, full array of apps/email/pics/messages/customized wallpaper, etc.; enter a DIFFERENT screen-unlock code… and it’s like you’re looking at a completely-different phone (one that only has minimal apps, maybe a different wallpaper, as if it’s a phone someone hasn’t yet bothered to ‘load up’ yet). Does this exist? ‘Cause, it should.’

-gametheorymedia

3.

‘Lock your screen on displaying a picture. So you can give someone your phone to show them a picture without them scrolling through your pictures and potentially seeing something they’re not supposed to!’

-lazzlozzlazz

4.

‘I want like 5 hardware buttons on the side that I can map to whatever I want. For example, assign to flashlight, rotate, mute, open notifications shade, tasker macro, etc.’

-glassArmShattering

5.

‘How about a feature I want back? My first android phone had an IR blaster, and I could control all kinds of stuff with it. Was so handy to flip my own channels at a sports bar and watch whatever I wanted.’

-atomiku121

6.

‘Maybe I just haven’t found it, but I’d really like to be able to call out for it, like “Hey phone, where are you?” and get a reply from wherever I left it, like “Here, dumbass”.’

-CleverDad

7.

‘Auto-Googling unknown numbers’

-jwilcoxwilcox

8.

‘I want my GPS to recognize when I’ve accidentally driven right past the place I was navigating to, and continue giving me directions so I can come around for another try. As it is now, if I get within 100 yards of my destination it just says “You’ve Arrived” and shuts down.’

-TheGrumpyre

9.