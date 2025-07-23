10 things parents will probably find themselves saying over the school holidays

Exclusive parenting

Parents! It’s that time again! The school summer holidays. When you’ve got 6 glorious weeks to spend with your children. Now, as much as we love our kids, those 6 weeks can be a LOT, right, and we’re betting you’ll find yourselves saying at least a few of these over the next month or so.

1. “What do you mean you’re bored?”

2. “Don’t make me come up there!”

3. “How on earth can you want another snack already?”

4. “Make up your mind. You’re either in or out.”

5. “I don’t care if you can hear the ice-cream van. We’ve got choc ices in the freezer.”

6. “Do you think I’m made of money?”

7. “Arts and crafts? Sure. Oh, sorry, we’ve run out of glitter though.”

8. “No more screen time. Why don’t you play outside for a bit.”

9. “Will you PLEASE stop fighting!”

10. “Is it too early for a drink?”











Did we miss any?

Image Wikimedia Commons