10 fun lasagne facts to pasta time with on National Lasagne Day

Happy National Lasagne Day to all who celebrate it! One of the ultimate comfort foods, it’s no wonder that lasagne is loved by so many.

To commemorate the day we’ve layered up some fun facts about the dish. Dig in!

1. It is believed that lasagne originated in Italy during the Middle Ages, however there are theories that the name and the concept of the dish has roots in Ancient Greece.

2. The term ‘Lasagne’ may come from the Latin ‘Lasanum” which means cooking pot, or from the Greek flatbread ‘Laganon’.

3. The oldest text mentioning lasagne was in the Memorali Bolognesi (Bolognese Memorials) in 1282. It was mentioned in a poem that was transcribed by a Bolognese notary.

4. The first recorded recipe for lasagne was in the early 14th century in the Liber de Coquina (The book of cookery/cooking). The recipe involved pasta, cheese and spices, and eating it with a pointed stick.

5. Lasagne didn’t originally contain tomatoes. This was because there were no tomatoes in Europe until after Christopher Columbus’s voyages to the Americas.

6. Lasagne in Italy differs between regions. Each area has its own variation of the dish.

7. The largest ever lasagne was 4865kg and was created in Wieliczka, Poland in 2012 by Magillo Restaurant and Macro Supermarket.

8. In 1988 “Weird Al” Yankovic released a song called ‘Lasagna’ which was a parody of ‘La Bamba’.

9. The most expensive lasagne in the world was the ‘Diamond and Gold’ lasagne which was previously served at Portofino in the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. It cost $100 per slice. Ingredients included Kobe beef, Iberico ham, prosciutto di Parma, porcini mushrooms, and a foie gras infused Alfredo sauce. It was topped with shaved white truffle and 23-karat gold flakes.

10. Garfield is well known for his love of lasagne. The backstory to this is that Garfield was born in the kitchen of an Italian restaurant, Mamma Leoni’s. There Garfield developed a taste for lasagne but, because of his large appetite, Mamma Leoni had to choose between closing down the restaurant or giving Garfield away. Garfield was sold to a pet shop and then adopted by Jon Arbuckle.

Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons