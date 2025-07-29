‘What makes you roll your eyes every time you hear it?’ – 22 annoying occurrences that cause chronic ocular rotation

Life r/AskReddit

Life is full of little irritations, and usually they’re manageable, but sometimes they happen so often that they end up prompting that most emotive of facial expressions: the mighty eye roll.

People have been discussing the events that cause them raise their eyes to the skies on the AskReddit page, after user Soft-Incident947 asked:

What makes you roll your eyes every time you hear it?

Lots of folk chipped in with a very wide variety of things that really grind their gears.

1.

‘Whenever you’re at a large function for work with a speaker in the morning and there’s this exchange:

Speaker: Good morning everyone

Everyone: Good morning

Speaker: Ohhh looks like we haven’t had our coffee yet. I said GOOD MORNING EVERYONE!!

Everyone: GOOD MORNING!!!!’

–Lilithbloom12

2.

‘Every time someone says ‘Let that sink in’ like they just dropped a life-changing quote.’

–GlitterBloom09

3.

”We’re like a family here.’ Translation: We don’t pay you enough and expect emotional labour.’

–Chicacutie21

4.

‘Whenever someone says you just need to think positive in response to real problems, I can’t help but roll my eyes. Sometimes life is hard, and you need support, not a motivational poster.’

–Delicious_Bid_7796

5.

‘Every video on every platform using the same fucking AI voiceover.’

–Upstairs_Fudge_9982

6.

‘When someone says I have ‘a touch of the ‘tism’ when I talk about stuff I like, or that I’m ‘a little OCD’ when I am simply organised. Not every quirk is a diagnosis.’

–dumbinternetstuff

7.

”No offence, but…’ followed by something totally offensive. Like, why even say no offence if you’re about to offend me?’

–vudsbrenda66

8.

”You’re too sensitive’. No, you’re just rude.’

–BubblyBelleBlondee

9.

‘When people blame a rude comment or how they treat others on their astrological sign: ‘I’m a Taurus, that’s the way I am’. Stop. Take responsibility.’

–Ok_Presentation7695

10.

”I’m an empath’.’

–subsearO99

11.

”Do your own research’.’

–Misanthropemoot