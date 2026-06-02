People shared the weirdly specific habits that they simply refuse to let go- 15 oddly endearing lifelong quirks

Life reddit

We all have our things. Some are actions we picked up from family. Some are brand new takes that we pass on to later generations. And some are just one of a kind ways to go through life.

Redditor u/PurpleFerret260 wanted to hear all about it:

‘What’s a weirdly specific habit that you refuse to let go?’

The answers covered a variety of topics, with a special focus on what we eat and how we eat it.

1.

‘Eating the heel of the bread first should be illegal that exists purely to protect the other slices.’

-LatteGlow_

‘I used to think this too, but that piece of bread keeps getting touched so it’s probably riddled with bacteria. You just have to eat it fast enough I guess lol.’

-Popular-Statement314

2.

‘I never take the first of anything when possible. At the grocery store I take the thing behind the frontmost object. At the water fountain I let it run for a second before I drink. Why? Idk maybe germophobia or something.’

-show-me-your-dick_

‘I grab what’s up high, hard to reach. I’m taller, and I figure I’m saving a shorter or older person from a small struggle.’

-AmaranthusSky

3.

‘I eat things in the order of worst to best – I always leave at least a bite or two of the best thing on my plate for last. Vegetables are always eaten first so the rest of my meal is a reward😄’

-elkj13

‘Best last bite is an artform.’

-bryerlb

4.

‘I will stand at the sink, get a glass of water, gulp most of it, and dump the last bit out before refilling it and walking away. I can’t have leftover water from the first fill-up mingling with water from the second fill-up that I am taking on the road into the other room.’

-numbahibbage

5.

‘Eat all the same colored candies together. Can’t mix colors. It’s a whole system.’

-Freyax027

6.

‘When I eat a taco, I bite both ends and work my way to the middle.’

-grannybubbles

7.

‘I say excuse me when I fart or burp even when I’m alone.’

-ambifiedpersonified