This AI-enhanced version of the Wizard of Oz has people crying ‘sacrilege’ – 19 one-star reviews

If you were wondering what the Wizard of Oz might be like if someone gave it an AI makeover, this is your lucky day …unless, of course, you’re a big fan of the original.

The immersive theatre and cinema space, Sphere, in Las Vegas, is screening their version of the 1939 MGM classic, and the internet has got wind of how it looks.

"The Wizard of Oz" has landed in Las Vegas, reimagined at Sphere in a stunning 16K immersive experience. With a screen larger than four football fields and next-level effects, the classic comes to life like never before. TCM host Ben Mankiewicz takes us behind the scenes—and… pic.twitter.com/oNaHbRwuBy — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) July 27, 2025

Be immersed in wind, fog, fire, and other multi-sensory 4D elements with . Don't just watch, step inside the film️ ️: https://t.co/xAqtumpAiu pic.twitter.com/K7vtZ6QngT — Sphere (@SphereVegas) August 3, 2025

The film’s devoted fans have been horrified by the results of the so-called enhancement – as have others who have eyes and, you know, taste.

“Dude, the wizard of oz at the Las Vegas sphere looks so good!” The Wizard of Oz at the Las Vegas sphere: https://t.co/CyWVCwGeVr pic.twitter.com/sdT27tu2iV — Beans (@toh_week) August 1, 2025

lol are you fucking kidding me pic.twitter.com/jDIofSD6qE — Tyler ''pronouns idiot'' Foster (@tylergilfoster) August 1, 2025

honestly this is the ugliest and most dishonorable thing to happen to classic cinema in years pic.twitter.com/j6EKTIzBU5 — liza (@boyerism) August 1, 2025

I feel like the screenshots of the "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" do NOT do justice to how absolutely terrible it looks in motion. Watching how this is edited/moves to get to that Neil Breen-ass background is so much worse than whatever you're picturing in your head: https://t.co/16V43UTMF9 pic.twitter.com/DRublYKs5O — Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) August 1, 2025

All questions of ethics, propriety, artistic license aside, this just looks fucking stupid. pic.twitter.com/98fHndTb5g — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 31, 2025

You could always take a Rembrandt, give it a good scrape over and touch it up with a nice drop of silk finish acrylic too. But you don't unless you're a moron. — Gary Chalk (@garychalkpics) August 1, 2025

"I know it's the most celebrated movie ever but I really think it needs to look like a Windows Desktop Background." — The Prussian Consulate in Siam (@lorem_ipsum_93) August 1, 2025

This is what they did to this exact shot. If they only had a brain. And heart. https://t.co/fqZ70nydA8 pic.twitter.com/7GAbGymFyn — Shane (@sbliss89) August 1, 2025

10.