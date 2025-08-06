25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
It’s Wednesday (at the time of writing), which means it’s time for us to reveal the things that made us laugh on Bluesky over the past seven days. We hope you find some that give your midweek a boost, and if you do – perhaps you could share them or give the writer a follow.
Enjoy
1.
What your mentions look like when you say that bamboo tastes bad
— Alex Degen (Magic Serple 2025) (@adactivity.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 4:29 AM
2.
why is it called the Subway website and not the URL of Sandwich
— captain bleach (@blainecapatch.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 11:30 PM
3.
Does the word 'efficiency' really need both of those 'f's?
— Dr Dean Burnett (@garwboy.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 4:40 PM
4.
I just pulled a muscle tearing up my gym membership card.
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 4:02 PM
5.
Americans always be like 'Scottish blood runs in my veins like the clear loch waters of the Highlands. I feel my warrior clan deep within me, gazing out over the mountains. My great great grandfather was from Cumbernauld'
— Eleanor Morton (@eleanormorton.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 3:45 PM
6.
Landlord: “What can I get you?”
Man: *stares at bear sitting at the bar wearing an ice cream cornet on his head* “Who’s that?”
Landlord: “That’s Ian. He’s the pub mascot. He is in honour of my favourite Arnold Schwarzenegger film”
Man: “Cone on the bar bear Ian?”
Landlord: “No, Predator”.
— Flups (@flups.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 2:38 PM
7.
MAN: What's that, girl? Trouble at the old mine?
LEFT-WING LASSIE: Woof! [The miners are striking for better pay and conditions]
MAN: B-but Billy's down there!
LEFT-WING LASSIE: Woof! [BILLY'S A SCAB]
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 12:21 PM
8.
Me when I'm a lion naming my son "Scar": My beautiful boy. I hope nothing ever attacks your face, specifically your left eyeball.
— Branson Reese (@bransonreese.bsky.social) August 4, 2025 at 4:35 PM
9.
That time our telephone pole ran away and I put up signs on every cat I saw.
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale.bsky.social) August 4, 2025 at 4:10 PM
10.
The worst thing about m&s has always been a certain Type of other shopper. You're in a mid range chain department store, Susan, not an ambassadorial reception.
— Gabby HC has another book out (@scriblit.bsky.social) August 5, 2025 at 10:51 AM
11.
Bonnie: Every now & then I get a little bit lonely
Therapist: Go on
Bonnie: Every now & then I get a little bit nervous
Therapist: I see
Bonnie: Every now & then I get a little bit terrified
Therapist: Fascinating
Bonnie: Every now & then I fall apart
Therapist: We clearly have a lot of work to do
12.
Go for it. I don't even care any more.
— Woodrow Peel (@woodyluvscoffee.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 6:13 AM