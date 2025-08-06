25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

It’s Wednesday (at the time of writing), which means it’s time for us to reveal the things that made us laugh on Bluesky over the past seven days. We hope you find some that give your midweek a boost, and if you do – perhaps you could share them or give the writer a follow.

Enjoy

1.

2.

why is it called the Subway website and not the URL of Sandwich — captain bleach (@blainecapatch.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 11:30 PM

3.

Does the word 'efficiency' really need both of those 'f's? — Dr Dean Burnett (@garwboy.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 4:40 PM

4.

I just pulled a muscle tearing up my gym membership card. — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 4:02 PM

5.

Americans always be like 'Scottish blood runs in my veins like the clear loch waters of the Highlands. I feel my warrior clan deep within me, gazing out over the mountains. My great great grandfather was from Cumbernauld' — Eleanor Morton (@eleanormorton.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 3:45 PM

6.

Landlord: “What can I get you?” Man: *stares at bear sitting at the bar wearing an ice cream cornet on his head* “Who’s that?” Landlord: “That’s Ian. He’s the pub mascot. He is in honour of my favourite Arnold Schwarzenegger film” Man: “Cone on the bar bear Ian?” Landlord: “No, Predator”. — Flups (@flups.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 2:38 PM

7.

MAN: What's that, girl? Trouble at the old mine?

LEFT-WING LASSIE: Woof! [The miners are striking for better pay and conditions]

MAN: B-but Billy's down there!

LEFT-WING LASSIE: Woof! [BILLY'S A SCAB] — Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 12:21 PM

8.

Me when I'm a lion naming my son "Scar": My beautiful boy. I hope nothing ever attacks your face, specifically your left eyeball. — Branson Reese (@bransonreese.bsky.social) August 4, 2025 at 4:35 PM

9.

10.

The worst thing about m&s has always been a certain Type of other shopper. You're in a mid range chain department store, Susan, not an ambassadorial reception. — Gabby HC has another book out (@scriblit.bsky.social) August 5, 2025 at 10:51 AM

11.

Bonnie: Every now & then I get a little bit lonely

Therapist: Go on

Bonnie: Every now & then I get a little bit nervous

Therapist: I see

Bonnie: Every now & then I get a little bit terrified

Therapist: Fascinating

Bonnie: Every now & then I fall apart

Therapist: We clearly have a lot of work to do — (@unfitz.bsky.social) August 4, 2025 at 7:09 PM

12.