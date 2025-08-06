‘Which insanely popular thing have you never taken part in?’ – 23 huge cultural moments that people have completely missed

Life r/AskUK

Remember water cooler moments? When people would gather at work and discuss something that had been on TV because literally everyone had watched it. This doesn’t happen much anymore because we live in an age of siloed culture, where something can be hugely popular and have millions of fans, but it has completely passed you by.

A Reddit user has been pondering this, and posted their thoughts to the AskUK page:

MrBeast just hit 400 million YouTube subscribers, yet I have not seen a single one of his videos. Which insanely popular thing have you never taken part in? He probably got big when I was out of his age demographic (I’m 36), but you’d think I’d come across at least one of his stuff. Yet I haven’t. In fact, the only reason I know he exists is because of places like Reddit. I’ve been using YouTube since, basically, it’s conception and I’ve never been recommended his drivel.

And this struck a chord with lots of people who had their own thoughts to add.

‘TikTok – everyone I know has it, however they all spend far too much time on it.’

–Nupton

‘I’m 50 and never eaten a Pot Noodle. Does this count?’

–HullGuy

‘I work in marketing, which nowadays involves quite a lot of stuff where we partner with ‘influencers’. I am in my forties. I have not heard of about 95 per cent of them, let alone heard their content. I will look them up and find they have a few million subscribers.’

–BobBobBobBobBobDave

‘Never seen Married at First Sight or Love Island. Vacuous oxygen thieves.’

–Beginning-Branch-392

‘CrossFit.’

–divine-silence

‘Watching Game of Thrones.’

–ithepinkflamingo

‘Never seen Titanic. Have no desire to.’

–cloud1445

‘Put a gun to my head, and I genuinely could not name a Taylor Swift song. Never listened to her music, have no desire to either.’

–foulveins

‘Football. I don’t support a team locally or the national ones. Never watched a whole game on TV without falling asleep. Some people think this makes me a freak. You’d be amazed at the horror and anger it invokes in people when I tell them this.’

–Filthwizard_1985

‘Never had a ‘cheeky’ Nando’s. Not seen Mr Beast. Not on TikTok. No ideal why Jake Paul is so famous. Just finished watching ‘A touch of Frost’ box set.’

–Independent-Voice689

‘Air fryers! Everyone who’s ever got one tells me it’s the best thing since sliced bread.’

–BigD-UK-

