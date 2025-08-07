A flustered Donald Trump called the Epstein scandal “total bullshit”, and there’s not enough chinny reckon in the world

US donald trump epstein files

Another day, another frantic attempt by Donald Trump to put the Epstein controversy out of play. Unsuccessfully, obviously.

After rumours flooded the internet that JD Vance would be holding a crisis meeting with various Republicans – but not Trump – on how to proceed on the Epstein rumours, a journalist asked about it during a White House press conference.

TRUMP on EPSTEIN: The whole thing is a hoax. It’s just a way to divert attention to something that is total bullshit pic.twitter.com/vmag9CUGtJ — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2025

People were faced with the difficult choice of which lie to focus on – the Epstein Files hoax or the success of the Trump administration. They mostly went with Epstein.

1.

I'll release them.

Why are you asking about them?

They never existed.

They exist, but only Obama's name is in them.

I'm releasing them, after my name has been scrubbed (I'm not ever actually going to release any Epstein files).

It's a hoax again. Nah… nothing suspicious. — Ronald Huttinger (@trumppeedonme) August 6, 2025

2.

What is a hoax specifically? Maybe he could tell us what part of the Epstein case is a hoax and why he’s sending the Dep AG of the US down to FL to make deals with Maxwell if it’s a hoax. https://t.co/iCA8OcEUeY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 6, 2025

3.

He's the one who said he'd release the files, which were mostly created during his last term. — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) August 6, 2025

4.

Trump: “The whole thing is a hoax. It’s put out by the Democrats because we’ve had the most successful six months in the history of our country. And that’s just a way of trying to divert attention to something that is total bullshit.”

pic.twitter.com/xaH6fLLCLo — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) August 7, 2025

5.

Could you sound any more guilty than this guy?? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) August 6, 2025

6.

7.

Trump calling the Epstein case a “hoax” and “total bullshit” is wild considering Epstein died in federal custody while Trump was president and they can’t even release an unedited tape let alone the files they promised. https://t.co/dwFOGBV0vZ — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 6, 2025

8.

Epstein story is not going away. — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) August 6, 2025

9.