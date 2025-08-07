US donald trump RFK Jr.

Donald Trump was asked a question with words of more than one syllable and his answer nailed all you need to know about the Oval Office right now

John Plunkett. Updated August 7th, 2025

You might have seen the news from the US that Donald Trump’s health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has cancelled $500m in funding for mRNA vaccines for diseases like Covid.

We say you might have seen it, but we’re not sure Trump has, after he was asked about it by a reporter in the White House press pool.

It’s a complicated issue, obviously, one with an inherent risk of involving words of more than one syllable, and the president’s answer – such as it was – totally nails all you need to know about the Oval Office right now.

Roughly translated – ‘I have no idea what you are talking about’.

