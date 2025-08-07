Donald Trump was asked a question with words of more than one syllable and his answer nailed all you need to know about the Oval Office right now

US donald trump RFK Jr.

You might have seen the news from the US that Donald Trump’s health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has cancelled $500m in funding for mRNA vaccines for diseases like Covid.

RFK JR: After reviewing the science… HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses. That’s why BARDA has begun the process of terminating these 22 contracts..

pic.twitter.com/XUZ9MgYET4 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2025

We say you might have seen it, but we’re not sure Trump has, after he was asked about it by a reporter in the White House press pool.

It’s a complicated issue, obviously, one with an inherent risk of involving words of more than one syllable, and the president’s answer – such as it was – totally nails all you need to know about the Oval Office right now.

REPORTER: You were the driving force behind Operation Warp Speed, these mRNA vaccines that are the gold standard. Now your Health Secretary is pulling back all the funding for research … what is going on? TRUMP: Research into what? REPORTER: mRNA vaccines TRUMP: We’re onto… pic.twitter.com/hqp1XX0a99 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

Roughly translated – ‘I have no idea what you are talking about’.

And these people surely said it best.

The guy has absolutely no clue what’s going on in his own administration. The most basic questions and he is completely clueless. Meanwhile, we’re still getting “who was in charge of the Biden admin” bullshit… and none with him. https://t.co/OcaT8AQPiq — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) August 6, 2025

I would pay good money for a reporter to ask Donald Trump to explain what an mRNA vaccine is and what his administration’s exact objection to it is. https://t.co/fZqDug0McA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 7, 2025

I don’t think Joe Biden was ever so in the dark and lost about a major policy decision of his administration. Trump has no idea what’s going on here–with a move that could lead to the deaths of many. RFK Jr. is conning an old man. https://t.co/HrWMvoKefl — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 6, 2025

He has absolutely no clue what she’s talking about — Bill the Beaver (@TrueNorthStr0ng) August 6, 2025

Just as an aside — has anyone else noticed that he has reporters ask questions multiple times now before he understands what they’re asking? https://t.co/xkfWPybVjG — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 7, 2025

A bullshit non-answer to the question, and an immediate pivot to what a great job he thinks he did on the vaccine. Addled old man. https://t.co/FnN5Yx984e — Sweet Daddy Cool✌️ (@m_millsey) August 7, 2025

