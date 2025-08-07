Tim Cook just basically gave Donald Trump a 24 karat gold bar and as a sign of where the US is right now it’s hard to beat

US donald trump tim cook

To the White House now, where Apple’s Tim Cook had a unique – and unimaginably expensive – gift for Donald Trump.

We’re not sure the piece of glass from iPhone glass manufacturer Corning – complete with Apple logo and Cook’s signature – set in a 24-karat gold base is much to look at. But never mind that, imagine what that gold is worth.

Tim Cook: It is engraved for President Trump. It is a unique unit of one. And the base comes from Utah, and is 24 karat gold. pic.twitter.com/tr6icHshJU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2025

In entirely unrelated news, obviously, Apple has just avoided the worst of Trump’s tariffs which threatened to hobble the tech giant after Cook vowed to make more stuff in the US.

And as a sign of where the US is right now it is surely hard to beat. And these responses surely say it all.

These are like the gifts that Politburo members used to give to Brezhnev https://t.co/zcugO0obvb — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 7, 2025

Imagine being a billionaire, in charge of one the most powerful, influential companies in the history of world, and prostrating yourself to Trump in this very public and embarrassing way. Sheesh. https://t.co/wb3ZdGxUes — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 7, 2025

Unacceptable behavior for a free man living in an ostensible democratic republic https://t.co/948HmLggTG — Matthew Sitman (@MatthewSitman) August 7, 2025

It’s so easy to manipulate him. He’s some dumb award we made up. It’s gold. https://t.co/XPCQPvjMIO — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 6, 2025

This feels like something you do for Kim Jong Un to avoid having your family fed to pigs. I guess that’s where we are now. — Warren (@swd2) August 6, 2025

