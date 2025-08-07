US donald trump tim cook

Tim Cook just basically gave Donald Trump a 24 karat gold bar and as a sign of where the US is right now it’s hard to beat

John Plunkett. Updated August 7th, 2025

To the White House now, where Apple’s Tim Cook had a unique – and unimaginably expensive – gift for Donald Trump.

We’re not sure the piece of glass from iPhone glass manufacturer Corning – complete with Apple logo and Cook’s signature – set in a 24-karat gold base is much to look at. But never mind that, imagine what that gold is worth.

In entirely unrelated news, obviously, Apple has just avoided the worst of Trump’s tariffs which threatened to hobble the tech giant after Cook vowed to make more stuff in the US.

And as a sign of where the US is right now it is surely hard to beat. And these responses surely say it all.

