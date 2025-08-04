There was something about the Republicans’ birthday wishes for JD Vance that didn’t quite add up – 18 eagle-eyed responses

Politics JD Vance photoshop

It was Vice President JD Vance’s birthday over the weekend. That should be a pretty uneventful occasion. Cake. Presents. An awkward rendition of “Happy Birthday” sung by close friends, family, and fascists (delete according to taste). And yet, here we are.

The official Twitter account of the GOP (just typing that phrase out made me question everything about how our current society works) posted the party’s formal well wishes for the VP’s birthday. We can all move on with our day now, right?

Absolutely not.

Because it didn’t take people long to start suggesting that there was something about the photo that didn’t quite add up.

The photoshop you guys did to his face and then to make his waste smaller is hilarious. LMFAO so embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FmbQ2Tkrkm — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 2, 2025

Looking closer at the original image, taken in January on Inaguration Day, it appears as if Vance’s thumb disappears for an inch, the flag stars around his head are bent out of shape, and his right triceps seem to have vanished into a black hole. Then there’s his torso, which looks stretched vertically like someone used the warp tool with their eyes closed.

Then again, we could just be imagining it, right? Whatever the truth, it didn’t stop people having fun with it. This much fun, in fact.

1.

2.

Wow! JV Vance dropped 50 lbs on the same day! pic.twitter.com/AF0xFhFowt — OvereducatedAFVermin (@BrandonWon2020) August 2, 2025

3.

4.

“My mom says you need to bwuy a bwetter pwesent” pic.twitter.com/wcL4b4L6ru — Twink Paradiz (@SleepyG99626187) August 2, 2025

5.

I heard that JD decided to trade in his Couch for 2 recliners because he always wanted to have a Threesome! pic.twitter.com/2jIC19LpeU — RC Huffman (@RonaldH72994014) August 2, 2025

6.

Do you think we are all stupid? We know what he looks like, and he doesn’t look like that. — Mecha Otaku (@LordLight2) August 2, 2025

7.

8.

@JDVance is not that snatched!

What in the Ozempic Photoshop is this? — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) August 2, 2025

9.