There was something about the Republicans’ birthday wishes for JD Vance that didn’t quite add up – 18 eagle-eyed responses

Saul Hutson. Updated August 4th, 2025

It was Vice President JD Vance’s birthday over the weekend. That should be a pretty uneventful occasion. Cake. Presents. An awkward rendition of “Happy Birthday” sung by close friends, family, and fascists (delete according to taste). And yet, here we are.

The official Twitter account of the GOP (just typing that phrase out made me question everything about how our current society works) posted the party’s formal well wishes for the VP’s birthday. We can all move on with our day now, right?

Absolutely not.

Because it didn’t take people long to start suggesting that there was something about the photo that didn’t quite add up.

Looking closer at the original image, taken in January on Inaguration Day, it appears as if Vance’s thumb disappears for an inch, the flag stars around his head are bent out of shape, and his right triceps seem to have vanished into a black hole. Then there’s his torso, which looks stretched vertically like someone used the warp tool with their eyes closed.

Then again, we could just be imagining it, right? Whatever the truth, it didn’t stop people having fun with it. This much fun, in fact.

