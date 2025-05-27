Trevor Phillips interrupted Kemi Badenoch’s boasting with a hilarious reality check
Kemi Badenoch’s media round on Sunday came with a side of public humiliation, served up by Sky’s Trevor Phillips.
Watch how it unfolded.
#TrevorPhillips: You're 12 points adrift of Reform in the polls & there's gossip amongst your back benchers…
Kemi Badenoch: "People have always underestimated me… look where I am now.."
TP: 12 points adrift in the polls, that's where you are. #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/pAcePzSTNi
— Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 25, 2025
We can’t honestly say that it took the wind out of her sails, but it would have done if she had an ounce of self-awareness. Tweeters enjoyed the Conservative Leader’s takedown.
1.
Badenoch sets up the killer punch-line. https://t.co/hhZXL6jzOi
— Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) May 26, 2025
2.
She’s suffering from what’s known as Truss Syndrome. There’s no known cure but a period of quiet seclusion lasting several years can help.
— Rothesay bluesky (@Rothesayblue) May 25, 2025
3.
A couple of letters to the 1922 committee away from flipping burgers again at McDonalds is where she's at
— ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) May 25, 2025
4.
Vacuous, idiot woman. Long may she remain in post! https://t.co/aHmcGcf9xy
— Gunnerman (@ace_gunner14) May 25, 2025
5.
Very clever answer
— Steve (@Britinfloridaus) May 25, 2025
6.
Ouch! In fairness her own arrogant comment deserved that response. https://t.co/2gomktEBWh
— Rosemary Frazer (@RosemaryFrazer) May 25, 2025
7.
Kemi Badenoch: "People have always underestimated me… look where I am now.."
Er, 12 points behind the Refuks.
That's where you are. pic.twitter.com/YARKF02rVl
— Transform Politics (@tf_politics) May 25, 2025
8.
Failed Apprentice candidate vibes once again https://t.co/r6ukvcTSAl
— Teresa (@Tess1959) May 25, 2025
9.
Born in a private hospital, the privately educated daughter of a professor and doctor had it rough!
— Grumpy (@grumpymunster) May 25, 2025
10.
To misquote Oscar Wilde, the only thing worse than a Kemi Badenoch who won't do media is a Kemi Badenoch who will do media. https://t.co/DPbpLY1BEh
— William Atkinson (@WTMAtkinson) May 25, 2025
11.
Ha ha. Badenoch is a truly absurd figure. https://t.co/HvSAmEiy7u
— John Duffield (@jfwduffield) May 25, 2025
12.
Her arrogance will be her downfall.. https://t.co/c5QLNIx0NS
— Liz McShane (@lizmcshane) May 25, 2025
13.
Brutal. https://t.co/lpgc8GL43k pic.twitter.com/SXt6MQzMlC
— max tempers (@maxtempers) May 25, 2025
14.
It was a pretty straight response from Trevor Phillips https://t.co/JsVumMs5Hn
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 25, 2025
15.
Trevor coming in on Kemi from the top rope! https://t.co/zdPM1KS6SV pic.twitter.com/UE3hZ5Mx0C
— The Englishman Outside of Time (@Anglo_R_Green) May 25, 2025
Her reference to McDonald’s only served to remind people of one of her many embarrassing gaffes.
Oh yes, I remember when you worked in the Golden Arches.. that was when you became “working class.” https://t.co/a8Rdlr8Tm9
— AndrewG (@englishwithandr) May 25, 2025
"I grew up in a middle class family.. But I became working class when I was working in McDonalds"
– Conservative party leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch pic.twitter.com/anQv1MJDmT
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 17, 2024
READ MORE
Kemi Badenoch was schooled about the real impact of net zero straight to her face and it’s just fabulous
Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab