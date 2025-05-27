Politics Kemi Badenoch

Trevor Phillips interrupted Kemi Badenoch’s boasting with a hilarious reality check

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2025

Kemi Badenoch’s media round on Sunday came with a side of public humiliation, served up by Sky’s Trevor Phillips.

Watch how it unfolded.

We can’t honestly say that it took the wind out of her sails, but it would have done if she had an ounce of self-awareness. Tweeters enjoyed the Conservative Leader’s takedown.

Her reference to McDonald’s only served to remind people of one of her many embarrassing gaffes.

Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab