Trevor Phillips interrupted Kemi Badenoch’s boasting with a hilarious reality check

Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch’s media round on Sunday came with a side of public humiliation, served up by Sky’s Trevor Phillips.

Watch how it unfolded.

#TrevorPhillips: You're 12 points adrift of Reform in the polls & there's gossip amongst your back benchers… Kemi Badenoch: "People have always underestimated me… look where I am now.." TP: 12 points adrift in the polls, that's where you are. #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/pAcePzSTNi — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 25, 2025

We can’t honestly say that it took the wind out of her sails, but it would have done if she had an ounce of self-awareness. Tweeters enjoyed the Conservative Leader’s takedown.

1.

Badenoch sets up the killer punch-line. https://t.co/hhZXL6jzOi — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) May 26, 2025

2.

She’s suffering from what’s known as Truss Syndrome. There’s no known cure but a period of quiet seclusion lasting several years can help. — Rothesay bluesky (@Rothesayblue) May 25, 2025

3.

A couple of letters to the 1922 committee away from flipping burgers again at McDonalds is where she's at — ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) May 25, 2025

4.

Vacuous, idiot woman. Long may she remain in post! https://t.co/aHmcGcf9xy — Gunnerman (@ace_gunner14) May 25, 2025

5.

Very clever answer — Steve (@Britinfloridaus) May 25, 2025

6.

Ouch! In fairness her own arrogant comment deserved that response. https://t.co/2gomktEBWh — Rosemary Frazer (@RosemaryFrazer) May 25, 2025

7.

Kemi Badenoch: "People have always underestimated me… look where I am now.." Er, 12 points behind the Refuks. That's where you are. pic.twitter.com/YARKF02rVl — Transform Politics (@tf_politics) May 25, 2025

8.

Failed Apprentice candidate vibes once again https://t.co/r6ukvcTSAl — Teresa (@Tess1959) May 25, 2025

9.

Born in a private hospital, the privately educated daughter of a professor and doctor had it rough! — Grumpy (@grumpymunster) May 25, 2025

10.

To misquote Oscar Wilde, the only thing worse than a Kemi Badenoch who won't do media is a Kemi Badenoch who will do media. https://t.co/DPbpLY1BEh — William Atkinson (@WTMAtkinson) May 25, 2025

11.

Ha ha. Badenoch is a truly absurd figure. https://t.co/HvSAmEiy7u — John Duffield (@jfwduffield) May 25, 2025

12.

Her arrogance will be her downfall.. https://t.co/c5QLNIx0NS — Liz McShane (@lizmcshane) May 25, 2025

13.

14.

It was a pretty straight response from Trevor Phillips https://t.co/JsVumMs5Hn — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 25, 2025

15.

Trevor coming in on Kemi from the top rope! https://t.co/zdPM1KS6SV pic.twitter.com/UE3hZ5Mx0C — The Englishman Outside of Time (@Anglo_R_Green) May 25, 2025

Her reference to McDonald’s only served to remind people of one of her many embarrassing gaffes.

Oh yes, I remember when you worked in the Golden Arches.. that was when you became “working class.” https://t.co/a8Rdlr8Tm9 — AndrewG (@englishwithandr) May 25, 2025

"I grew up in a middle class family.. But I became working class when I was working in McDonalds" – Conservative party leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch pic.twitter.com/anQv1MJDmT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 17, 2024

