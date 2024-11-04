Politics conservatives Kemi Badenoch

Kemi ‘I never make gaffes’ Badenoch tells Laura Kuenssberg that Partygate was overblown – 15 stunned reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2024

Hot on the heels of becoming the new Leader of the Tory Party, and therefore also Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch appeared on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg to discuss her win and Labour’s start in government.

While explaining where she hopes to take the party, she referred to her resignation from Boris Johnson‘s cabinet, describing him as ‘a great prime minister’ and ‘a lot of the stuff around Partygate’ as ‘overblown’.

It went down about as well as you’d expect.

Paul Johnson shared a heartbreaking letter from someone who will never think it was at all overblown.

Has anybody got a lettuce?

