Kemi ‘I never make gaffes’ Badenoch tells Laura Kuenssberg that Partygate was overblown – 15 stunned reactions

Hot on the heels of becoming the new Leader of the Tory Party, and therefore also Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch appeared on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg to discuss her win and Labour’s start in government.

While explaining where she hopes to take the party, she referred to her resignation from Boris Johnson‘s cabinet, describing him as ‘a great prime minister’ and ‘a lot of the stuff around Partygate’ as ‘overblown’.

Left: The new leader of the Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch says that the Boris Johnson partygate scandal was 'overblown' Right: They partied at CCHQ, in 10 Downing Street, in the garden of 10 Downing street, and in the flat above 11 Downing street – they partied everywhere… pic.twitter.com/VKEJk4Vyvb — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 3, 2024

It went down about as well as you’d expect.

1.

Turns out there are some people who agree with Kemi Badenoch that "a lot of the stuff around Partygate… was overblown" pic.twitter.com/rrL2xAhJCi — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 3, 2024

2.

I called families to tell them their beloved was dying. I read out messages from absent family members. I saw the British public behave with such *staggering* decency as they obeyed the rules to protect the vulnerable. Is my anger 'overblown'? She has absolutely no idea. https://t.co/eZUoneIfB4 — Dr Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 3, 2024

3.

On day one

1. Partygate was overblown

2. Johnson was a great PM

3. The Covid rules she voted for were wrong

4. Sneering at the first woman chancellor

5. Announces tax cut for private schools

A mixture of arrogance, revisionism and poor judgement. pic.twitter.com/IRXAgdLHhs — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 3, 2024

4.

Kemi Badenoch….the most arrogant Tory today (tough competition I know)? Straight out of the blocks with "#Partygate was "overblown"" Her favourability rating already at record lows for a leader… probably just dived More statements from her of this kind incoming

‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yeR5D7cNme — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 3, 2024

5.

6.

“I thought a lot of the stuff around Partygate… was overblown” Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch says Boris Johnson was a “great PM”. Well, well, well pic.twitter.com/Hx9NBb6mql — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) November 3, 2024

7.

That’s a great start. Belittling the partygate scandal and the unbelievable denial of truth from the Tories at the time. Not exactly ingratiating herself to those who lost people while the government partied. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 3, 2024

8.

Wow. Badenoch is wasting no time in ensuring she is totally fucking unelectable. https://t.co/Ua1z5U7fxT — Suffolk #FBPE #FBPPR #RejoinEU (@TimInSuffolk) November 4, 2024

9.

Badenoch says partygate was “overblown” and the law was the problem! Fuck me! THIS is one of many reasons why I’m relieved. Jenrick is a compromised psychopath, but Kemi? She’s so lacking in basic self awareness that she almost makes Dorries look normal. She’s a GIFT to Labour. pic.twitter.com/DoX6Rqp1tG — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 3, 2024

10.

“I thought a lot of the stuff around Partygate was overblown” Kemi Badenoch I didn't pic.twitter.com/3TYEofE9qa — sue#NHSLove#FBNHS (@SueSuezep) November 3, 2024

11.

Lies quite well. A prerequisite. — Dr Paul Dorfman (@dorfman_p) November 3, 2024

12.

“When I won the Tory leadership contest the first thing I did to increase my popularity was to say that outrage over people dying alone while there were parties in number 10, was overblown.” pic.twitter.com/d3Sy7FCMFK — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) November 3, 2024

13.

You boy ! Someone tell Badenoch 250,000 bereaved families don’t think it was overblown. pic.twitter.com/zR703qJHxZ — Weeton4 (@Weeton64) November 3, 2024

14.

So the burglar isn’t to blame, it’s the law for making burglary illegal. That’s some strange logic from the leader of the party that once claimed it was the party of law & order! https://t.co/dPy3mxUN2H — Father Jack for Europe #FPBE (@carryonretired) November 3, 2024

15.

The downplaying of Partygate is part of an overall strategy of downplaying Covid. It’s part of the same anti-science attitude as we see with Trump. This is the same playbook. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 4, 2024

Paul Johnson shared a heartbreaking letter from someone who will never think it was at all overblown.

One view: ‘The partygate scandal was overblown’ – Kemi Badenoch Another view: pic.twitter.com/wK4cznAJxq — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) November 3, 2024

Has anybody got a lettuce?

First full day as leader and has:

– denigrated the first female Chancellor

– called Partygate, the biggest damager of trust, 'overblown'

– said Johnson was a 'great PM' when he demonstrably was terrible I give her less than a year. They've learnt absolutely nothing. https://t.co/38YZ2AR3Px — Neil (@neil_roberts_) November 3, 2024

