Entertainment Chris Rock Will Smith

‘I just couldn’t connect to violence being the answer’ – Will Smith’s reason for turning down ‘Django Unchained’ had everyone’s irony meters exploding

Saul Hutson. Updated August 15th, 2025

Will Smith was talking acting recently and he had an interesting take on turning down a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. Apparently, using violence to prove a point and take revenge on a character that had caused great harm didn’t sit well with the former (Fresh) Prince.

You don’t have to squint to see why this is potentially the most ironic statement ever uttered. If your memory has been erased by an overconsumption of social media, it was only in 2022 that Smith walked up to the stage in the middle of the freaking Oscars and slapped the host, Chris Rock, for making a joke about Smith’s wife.

Naturally, the internet was ready to pounce. Here are some of the choicest responses.

There’s also this –

Source @Todd_Spence Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons