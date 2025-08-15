‘I just couldn’t connect to violence being the answer’ – Will Smith’s reason for turning down ‘Django Unchained’ had everyone’s irony meters exploding

Entertainment Chris Rock Will Smith

Will Smith was talking acting recently and he had an interesting take on turning down a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. Apparently, using violence to prove a point and take revenge on a character that had caused great harm didn’t sit well with the former (Fresh) Prince.

Will Smith on turning down DJANGO UNCHAINED: “For me I just couldn’t connect to violence being the answer.” pic.twitter.com/xlPllvpka7 — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) August 13, 2025

You don’t have to squint to see why this is potentially the most ironic statement ever uttered. If your memory has been erased by an overconsumption of social media, it was only in 2022 that Smith walked up to the stage in the middle of the freaking Oscars and slapped the host, Chris Rock, for making a joke about Smith’s wife.

Bro will smith just rocked chris rock live at the oscars pic.twitter.com/ff5JXAR0Ui — Grant (@GrantTripple) March 28, 2022

Naturally, the internet was ready to pounce. Here are some of the choicest responses.

1.

“…and that’s when I decided to slap the shit out of Chris Rock” — Copa Ex Machina (@CopaExMachina) August 13, 2025

2.

Keep that movie name outta your fuckin mouth — Zuck Fionism (@zuckfionism) August 14, 2025

3.

4.

5.

6.

This the same guy who used violence as a reaction to a joke at an awards ceremony? — . (@Okidelic) August 13, 2025

7.

I’m truly a fan of Will Smith the man AND the actor… …but sometimes I wonder if Will is aware how performative he is when he talks The VIOLENCE…was where he drew the line on a SLAVERY REDEMPTION MOVIE Now if he’s a COP…pic.twitter.com/Sobh6gsIZ1 — Sonny Guns (@SonOfaGYSGT) August 14, 2025

8.

9.

Chris Rock would like a word… — Joshua Davis (@Joshua_DRom10_9) August 13, 2025

10.

He would’ve fucked that movie up. It would’ve been Wild West Mike Lowery. — K.B. (@SkywalkerMcFly_) August 14, 2025

11.

12.

It’s a fucking Western my dude. Jamie Foxx got the classic film.

You got the leftovers. pic.twitter.com/M6DsPnDJ54 — Star Wars Timeline (Ben) (@SWT_Channel) August 14, 2025

13.

He literally made several movies where violence was the reaction to violence.

Just say you passed on the movie…don’t change the story to fit your new platform. — James McGehee (@Jmcfore) August 13, 2025

There’s also this –

Pretty sure the whole civil war thing proved that violence was indeed the answer to slavery https://t.co/dC1KhoBL9I — ☭ April! ☭ ️‍⚧️ (@ArtJbing) August 14, 2025

READ MORE

People have been sharing the saddest movie scenes ever and we’re not crying, YOU’RE crying – 21 guaranteed blubbers

Source @Todd_Spence Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons