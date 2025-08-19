Donald Trump saw the upside of America going to war – 17 of the most damning and totally on-point responses

US donald trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As no-one anywhere will need reminding, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders met with Donald Trump at the White House to try to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We mention it again because of this particular moment when Trump shared with the Ukrainian president the upside of being in the midst of the sort of conflict that has devastated Ukraine and cost countless lives of both military and civilians.

And Zelenskyy’s restraint in the midst of such epic cockwomblery is simply mind-blowing.

Trump to Zelenskyy: “During the war you can’t have elections? So let me just see — three and a half years from now, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections. That’s good.” pic.twitter.com/0PTJyZCdgx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

A sitting US President ‘jokes’ about manufacturing a war to stop democracy and stay in power. Crazy how this shit is not a MUCH bigger deal and will instead be forgotten or dismissed. — The Real Urbz (@covfefe_bunkr) August 18, 2025

2.

BREAKING: Trump implies that he can cancel US elections if the US is at war in 2028. HE DOES THIS ON THE WORLD STAGE AS WE TRY TO GET A DICTATOR TO STOP INVADING A SOVEREIGN NATION. Sickening!!! pic.twitter.com/apvRPIf0M5 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 18, 2025

3.

There it is. A lightbulb JUST went off in his head. Get ready. — JaxTeller718 ⭕ (@JaxTeller718) August 18, 2025

4.

This dipshit doesn’t understand the difference between lobbing some bombs at Iran and living under the constant threat of civilians being killed. — Warren (@swd2) August 18, 2025

5.

Which third world country USA will absolutely destroy, and kill thousands of civilians, for this motherfucker stay in power? make your bet https://t.co/UwobXuxXEl — Sorcerer of UA (@Sorcerer_UA) August 18, 2025

6.

Zelensky’s really thinking: what a disgrace to democracy. — Giselle (@kgiselle653) August 18, 2025

7.

It’s clear from the context of the clip that he’s trying to be funny, but it’s also not great that the entirety of his sense of humor is variations on “what if I were president for life.” https://t.co/tS4368FCjo — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) August 18, 2025

8.