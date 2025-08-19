Donald Trump’s response to this heartfelt plea for the youngest victims of the Ukraine war was so in character it hurts

US donald trump Ukraine

To the White House how, where Donald Trump met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to try to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There was an especially poignant moment – to start with, anyway – when European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that one of the most important aims must be to return every single child who has been separated from their family as a result of their conflict.

And we mention it not just because it can’t be said enough, but because of Trump’s immediate response to this heartfelt plea which was so in character it hurts.

VON DER LEYEN: Every single child has to go back to its family. This should be one of our main priorities in these negotiations. TRUMP: I was just thinking we're here for a different reason but we just a couple weeks ago made the largest trade deal in history. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/Nq1bbFqyPs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2025

Yep, that’s DJT alright! And these people surely said it best.

1.

His lack of understanding and empathy are legendary.

Also he’s nuttier than a fruit cake — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 18, 2025

2.

Trump: Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, Me, — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) August 18, 2025

3.

Trump’s not just delusional he’s a goddamn disgrace, turning a crisis about kidnapped Ukrainian children into a platform for his own delusional fantasies about some so-called "largest trade deal in history." — Siegien (@margaretsiegien) August 18, 2025

4.

Von der Leyen: “Every single child has to go back to its family.” Trump: “We just made the largest trade deal in history. Congratulations.” He didn’t just ignore her plea ….he brushed it off like small talk, like stolen children were an inconvenience interrupting his sales… — jorco ️ (@connydieckman) August 18, 2025

5.

Does Trump even know who the other people are at the table? Or what they are there for? WTF. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 18, 2025

6.

This demented old man cannot keep his mind on any one thing for longer than it takes to spew his lies. He's a fucking embarrassment, and he should be removed from office as soon as possible. — Jeff_M (@Jeff_sixKings) August 18, 2025

7.

It’s like responding to someone saying, We need to put out the fire! with By the way, my car just got a new paint job. Pure non-sequitur. — Sarita Choudhary (@Saritanitharwal) August 18, 2025

8.

Was he even paying attention to what she said? — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) August 18, 2025

9.

He’s such a fucking narcissist that even with the topic of kidnapped children he has to somehow make it about himself. — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) August 18, 2025

To conclude …

Trump’s response to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about returning Ukrainian children from Russia was, uh, something else. pic.twitter.com/CD92rNHeV6 — Kevin Rothrock (@MrKevinRothrock) August 18, 2025

And this.

Still not sure whether it’s emotional constipation or psychopathy, but he still remains a sort of evolutionary embarrassment with the power to astonish. https://t.co/uoyFAEe2q4 — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) August 19, 2025

