US donald trump Ukraine

Donald Trump’s response to this heartfelt plea for the youngest victims of the Ukraine war was so in character it hurts

John Plunkett. Updated August 19th, 2025

To the White House how, where Donald Trump met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders to try to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There was an especially poignant moment – to start with, anyway – when European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that one of the most important aims must be to return every single child who has been separated from their family as a result of their conflict.

And we mention it not just because it can’t be said enough, but because of Trump’s immediate response to this heartfelt plea which was so in character it hurts.

Yep, that’s DJT alright! And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

And this.

READ MORE

This mega Maga reporter praised Volodymyr Zelenskyy for wearing a suit and his A++ comeback was simply magnificent

Source @atrupar